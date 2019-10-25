×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Adds Three Original Cast Members

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lizzie McGuire Movie
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Disney Plus announces a McGuire family reunion and Showtime releases the trailer for “The L Word: Generation Q.” 

CASTING

Disney Plus has revealed that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire, respectively, alongside Hilary Duff in the new Lizzie McGuire series. The story follows a soon-to-be 30-year-old Lizzie McGuire navigating adulthood in Brooklyn with help from her animated 13-year-old alter ego. Original “Lizzie McGuire” series creator Terri Minsky returns as showrunner and executive produces with Duff and Rachel Winter.

DATES

ABC‘s holiday film “Same Time, Next Christmas” starring Lea Michele (“Glee”) premieres Dec. 5. Executive produced by Tom Mazza and David Calvert Jones, the film also stars Charles Michael Davis, Bryan Greenberg, George Newbern, Nia Vardalos, Phil Morris and Dannah Lockett. The film will rebroadcast Dec. 23 on Freeform as part of their “25 Days of Christmas” programming.

Fox has announced its winters series premiere dates: “Flirty Dancing,” a new reality series hosted by Jenna Dewan, premieres Dec. 2“Last Man Standing” Season 8 premieres Jan. 2“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” Season 3 premieres Jan. 7; new family comedy “Outmatched” starring Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson debuts Jan. 23“The Masked Singer” Season 3 premieres Feb. 2; new competition series “Lego Masters” premieres Feb. 5; and new animated comedy “Duncanville” premieres Feb. 16. Additionally, Fox announced the special holiday special “Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square” will air Dec. 31.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the trailer for The L Word: Generation Q,” which premieres Dec. 8. The return to the beloved “L Word” series sees the return of Jennifer Beals as Bette, Leisha Hailey as Alice and Katherine Moennig as Shane alongside Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas and Sepideh Moafi as new characters.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Kacie McDonnell has signed on to Fox Nation‘s streaming service as lifestyle and sports host. “We are looking forward to having Kacie join us as part of the FOX Nation family,” executive vice president John Finley said. “Her background and extensive knowledge in sports brings an exciting element that we are looking forward to exploring for our subscribers.” McDonnell makes her debut at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards Nov. 6.

RATINGS

Ashton Kutcher‘s Crackle original series “Going for Broke” exceeded one million views on the free streaming platform in five days after its Oct. 17 debut. “We’re delighted with this unprecedented viewer response to this new and timely unscripted series.” Crackle Plus president Philippe Guelton said. The new series, executive produced by Kutcher, examines America’s federal student loan debt epidemic with Chegg CEO and host Dan Rosensweig and financial expert Danetha Doe.

PROGRAMMING

Academy-award winner Barry Levinson (“Rain Man”) has partnered with media company eko to produce “The Jury Room, an interactive live-action drama series. “At eko, we are all about giving viewers meaningful choices that deeply shape the narrative. So it is a particular thrill to collaborate with a master of filmmaking like Barry,” eko vice president of creative Alex Vlack said. “His films are truly part of the American canon, and it’s a testament to his relentless creative curiosity that he’s making a choice-driven series with us.” Levinson will direct the 2020-bound series.

More TV

  • Joel Kinnaman Talks Apple's 'For All

    Joel Kinnaman Talks Apple's 'For All Mankind,' 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

    Joel Kinnaman admits that the astronaut suit he wears in “For All Mankind,” his new Apple TV Plus drama series that creates an alternate history in which the Soviets make it to the moon before the U.S., is horribly uncomfortable. “It’s a lot more fun as an idea than to actually do it,” Kinnaman, who [...]

  • Lizzie McGuire Movie

    TV News Roundup: 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Adds Three Original Cast Members

    In today’s TV news roundup, Disney Plus announces a McGuire family reunion and Showtime releases the trailer for “The L Word: Generation Q.”  CASTING Disney Plus has revealed that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire, respectively, alongside Hilary Duff in the new “Lizzie McGuire” [...]

  • Hailee Steinfeld hawkeye

    Hailee Steinfeld Stays Mum on Marvel's 'Hawkeye' as Talks Move Forward

    Hailee Steinfeld is gearing up for her first major television role with “Dickinson” on Apple Plus, in which she stars as famed poet Emily Dickinson, but the multi-hyphenate could be gearing up for yet another leading role on television on another new streaming service: Marvel’s “Hawkeye” series on Disney Plus. Steinfeld is being eyed for [...]

  • Modern Love

    'Modern Love' Renewed for Season 2, John Carney Inks Overall Deal at Amazon

    Amazon has renewed the anthology series “Modern Love” for a second season. John Carney, who adapted the New York Times column of the same name for the screen, has also signed an overall deal with Amazon. In addition to writing, Carney also served as director and executive producer on the series. The news comes less than [...]

  • Cloak and Dagger Review

    'Cloak and Dagger' Canceled After Two Seasons at Freeform

    The Marvel live-action series “Cloak and Dagger” has been canceled at Freeform. The series aired its second season back in April. It followed Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) who are two different kids from very different backgrounds but who find themselves burdened by and awakened to newly discovered superpowers which are [...]

  • 'Vice Investigates' to Debut on Hulu

    'Vice Investigates' to Debut on Hulu

    Vice Media will probe fires in the Amazon; Russia’s crackdown on hip-hop artists; and escalating tensions in the Middle East, all as part of a new investigative series set to debut on Hulu. The streaming-video hub said it had ordered 10 episodes of “Vice Investigates,” which is billed as a series of “immersive narratives and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad