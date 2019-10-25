TV News Roundup: ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Adds Three Original Cast Members

In today’s TV news roundup, Disney Plus announces a McGuire family reunion and Showtime releases the trailer for “The L Word: Generation Q.”

CASTING

Disney Plus has revealed that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire, respectively, alongside Hilary Duff in the new “Lizzie McGuire” series. The story follows a soon-to-be 30-year-old Lizzie McGuire navigating adulthood in Brooklyn with help from her animated 13-year-old alter ego. Original “Lizzie McGuire” series creator Terri Minsky returns as showrunner and executive produces with Duff and Rachel Winter.

DATES

ABC‘s holiday film “Same Time, Next Christmas” starring Lea Michele (“Glee”) premieres Dec. 5. Executive produced by Tom Mazza and David Calvert Jones, the film also stars Charles Michael Davis, Bryan Greenberg, George Newbern, Nia Vardalos, Phil Morris and Dannah Lockett. The film will rebroadcast Dec. 23 on Freeform as part of their “25 Days of Christmas” programming.

Fox has announced its winters series premiere dates: “Flirty Dancing,” a new reality series hosted by Jenna Dewan, premieres Dec. 2; “Last Man Standing” Season 8 premieres Jan. 2; “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” Season 3 premieres Jan. 7; new family comedy “Outmatched” starring Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson debuts Jan. 23; “The Masked Singer” Season 3 premieres Feb. 2; new competition series “Lego Masters” premieres Feb. 5; and new animated comedy “Duncanville” premieres Feb. 16. Additionally, Fox announced the special holiday special “Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square” will air Dec. 31.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the trailer for “The L Word: Generation Q,” which premieres Dec. 8. The return to the beloved “L Word” series sees the return of Jennifer Beals as Bette, Leisha Hailey as Alice and Katherine Moennig as Shane alongside Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas and Sepideh Moafi as new characters.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Kacie McDonnell has signed on to Fox Nation‘s streaming service as lifestyle and sports host. “We are looking forward to having Kacie join us as part of the FOX Nation family,” executive vice president John Finley said. “Her background and extensive knowledge in sports brings an exciting element that we are looking forward to exploring for our subscribers.” McDonnell makes her debut at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards Nov. 6.

RATINGS

Ashton Kutcher‘s Crackle original series “Going for Broke” exceeded one million views on the free streaming platform in five days after its Oct. 17 debut. “We’re delighted with this unprecedented viewer response to this new and timely unscripted series.” Crackle Plus president Philippe Guelton said. The new series, executive produced by Kutcher, examines America’s federal student loan debt epidemic with Chegg CEO and host Dan Rosensweig and financial expert Danetha Doe.

PROGRAMMING

Academy-award winner Barry Levinson (“Rain Man”) has partnered with media company eko to produce “The Jury Room,“ an interactive live-action drama series. “At eko, we are all about giving viewers meaningful choices that deeply shape the narrative. So it is a particular thrill to collaborate with a master of filmmaking like Barry,” eko vice president of creative Alex Vlack said. “His films are truly part of the American canon, and it’s a testament to his relentless creative curiosity that he’s making a choice-driven series with us.” Levinson will direct the 2020-bound series.