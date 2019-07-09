TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops ‘Light as a Feather’ Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu drops the trailer for Season 2 of “Light as a Feather” and Netflix reveals an animated series based on the video game “Cuphead” is in the works.

FIRST LOOKS

CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO and Rai Fiction have released the first image from Season 2 of “My Brilliant Friend – The Story of a New Name,” featuring Margherita Mazzucco as Elena and Gaia Girace as Lila. Based on the second book in Elena Ferrante’s four-part series, the show follows childhood friends Elena and Gaia as they grow old together in their poor neighborhood. Saverio Costanzo will return to direct Season 2.

Netflix has released the first look at the fourth season of its original series “Last Chance U,” premiering July 19. The Emmy-nominated series follows a junior college football program, shedding light on the ugliness that often hides behind the glamour of sports.

Hulu has posted the official trailer for the second season of its horror series “Light As a Feather.” The 8-episode season, which will premiere Oct. 4, follows McKenna after she finds herself plagued with a mysterious chrysalis on her back. New cast members include Katelyn Nacon (“The Walking Dead”), Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”), and Adriyan Rae (“Atlanta”). The show is created and executive produced by R. Lee Fleming Jr.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its forthcoming original series “Another Life.” Premiering July 25, the series follows astronaut Niko, played by Katee Sackhoff, as she returns to space in search of alien intelligence. The series also stars Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, and A. J. Rivera.

DEVELOPMENT

A new animated series based on the retro video game “Cuphead” is in the works at Netflix. The series will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s. King Features Syndicate is working with Netflix on the show which follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.

EVENTS

Rita Ferro, the president of advertising sales at Disney, will be presented with the Frank Stanton Award for Excellence in Communication at the Center for Communication’s annual luncheon. The event will take place on Oct. 23 at the New York event space at 583 Park Avenue.

DATES

“I Am Patrick Swayze,” the latest installment in the “I Am” documentary franchise, will premiere at the San Antonio Film Festival on Aug. 2. The doc will showcase the work of the prolific actor through interviews with friends, family, and co-stars. After its world premiere, the series will debut on Paramount Network on Aug. 18.

“Um, Actually” will return to CollegeHumor‘s subscription-based streaming service Dropout on July 20. Creator Mike Trapp will host the 10-episode season which will feature guest contestants asked to correct statements on topics surrounding video games, movies, and TV shows. Sam Reich and David Cyr Kerns also serve as executive producers alongside Trapp.