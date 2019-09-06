×

TV News Roundup: HBO Releases ‘Catherine The Great’ Trailer Featuring Helen Mirren

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
catherine the great HBO Helen Mirren
CREDIT: HBO

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO drops the first trailer for its four-part series “Catherine the Great,” and Lifetime’s “The College Admissions Scandal” movie sets a premiere date.

DATES

Lifetime‘s “The College Admissions Scandal” will premiere Oct. 12. The movie stars Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner as two wealthy mothers who pay their way, and break the law, to get their teenage children into top colleges. The story is loosely based on the recent high-profile admissions scandal centered around Lori Loughlin, who is accused of laundering close to half a million dollars to get her daughter into USC, and Felicity Huffman, who has also been accused of facilitating cheating on her daughter’s SAT exam.

Facebook Watch announced “Limetown, starring Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci, will premiere Oct. 16. The drama is based on the hit fiction podcast of the same name and follows American Public Radio‘s Lia Haddock as she unravels the mysterious disappearance of 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. The series also stars Marlee Matlin, Kelly Jenrette, John Beasley, Sherri Saum, Omar Elba, Louis Ferriera and Janet Kidder.

FIRST LOOKS

Related

HBO has released the first trailer for Catherine the Great,” premiering Oct. 21. Starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke, the four-part series is set during the political tumult of Catherine the Great’s reign in Russia throughout the 18th century. The HBO/Sky production follows Catherine (Mirren) towards the end of her reign during her scandalous affair with Grigory Potemkin (Clarke).

CASTING

Victoria Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio and primetime actor Alex Landi will make guest appearances in the premiere of American Housewife, Variety learned exclusively. Ambrosio and Landi will play themselves but appear as young versions of the lead characters, who envision themselves differently when they think of their younger years. The premiere episode airs Sept. 27 on ABC.

PROGRAMMING

Fox Nation, an on-demand subscription service, has launched on Comcast’s Xfinity to complement FOX News Channel. The service will be available to customers on On-Demand Xfinity, in addition to internet-only customers on Xfinity Flex. The launch will allow users to enjoy original programming such as the “Ride to Work” series and Brian Kilmeade’s “What Made America Great” series.

EXECUTIVE

Tanya Rivero has been named anchor at CBSN, CBS’s 24/7 streaming platform. Rivero was previously a freelance anchor and reporter for CBSN, where she covered a variety of national and international breaking news and feature stories. She’ll take up her new post on Sept. 9.  

 

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • catherine the great HBO Helen Mirren

    TV News Roundup: HBO Releases 'Catherine The Great' Trailer Featuring Helen Mirren

    In today’s TV news roundup, HBO drops the first trailer for its four-part series “Catherine the Great,” and Lifetime’s “The College Admissions Scandal” movie sets a premiere date. DATES Lifetime‘s “The College Admissions Scandal” will premiere Oct. 12. The movie stars Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner as two wealthy mothers who pay their way, [...]

  • Chris March Dead

    'Project Runway' Alum Chris March Dies at 56

    Chris March, a celebrity costume designer and former “Project Runway” contestant, died on Thursday. He was 56. Bravo’s Andy Cohen mourned the news with an Instagram post on Friday, writing that March “had a big booming laugh; he was a joy and delight.” According to TMZ, which first broke the news, March died of a [...]

  • Julia Child Series Starring Joan Cusack

    Julia Child Series Starring Joan Cusack Nears Pilot Order at HBO Max

    A drama series based on the life of celebrity chef Julia Child is near a pilot order at HBO Max, Variety has learned from sources. Joan Cusack is near a deal to star as Child, with David Hyde Pierce also in talks for a leading role. Daniel Goldfarb is attached to write and executive produce, with [...]

  • Bryce Dallas HowardVariety Studio at Toronto

    What Bryce Dallas Howard Learned From George Lucas That She's Bringing to 'The Mandalorian'

    Bryce Dallas Howard got some expert advice before directing an episode of “The Mandalorian,” straight from “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and her father, director Ron Howard, who helmed “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Howard, who was in the Variety Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival for her upcoming documentary “Dads,” took a minute [...]

  • NPR logo

    Media Exec John Lansing to Become New CEO of NPR

    NPR has tapped longtime media executive John Lansing to become its next president and CEO. Selected by the NPR board of directors, Lansing will start in October, succeeding outgoing head Jarl Mohn, who has occupied the role since 2014. “We are delighted to welcome John, whose deep experience as a media industry executive and practicing [...]

  • Gabrielle Union

    Gabrielle Union to Produce Bikini Bar Dramedy Series in Development at Spectrum (EXCLUSIVE)

    “LA’s Finest” star Gabrielle Union is expanding her relationship with Spectrum Originals. Variety has learned exclusively that Union is attached to executive produce a one-hour dramedy project in development at Spectrum that hails from Sony Pictures Television. Titled “Tips,” the series is about a young woman who finds an escape from a soul-sucking job and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad