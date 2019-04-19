×
TV News Roundup: Netflix’s ‘Laugh-In’ 50th Anniversary Tribute Sets Premiere Date

Lily Tomlin SAG Lifetime Acheivement Award
CREDIT: David F. Smith/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s TV News roundup, Netflix sets the premiere date for its 50th anniversary special of “Laugh-In.”

DATES

Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate,” the 50th anniversary tribute to the original series by Dan Rowan and Dick Martin, will premiere on Netflix on May 14. The special, which was taped at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, pays homage to the late ’60s series and includes Lily Tomlin, one of the original stars, playing her iconic Edith Ann and Ernestine characters. The lineup of celebrities for the tribute includes Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, Snoop Dogg, Michael Douglas, Jay Leno, Rita Moreno, Margaret Cho, Bobby Moynihan, Rob Riggle, Tony Hale, Jameela Jamil and many more.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Variety has exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of the 200th episode of “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic,” premiering April 20 at 11:30 a.m. on Discovery Family. For the first time in the series, the cast collaborated with the writing team to develop the storyline. The clip shows voice actors Tabitha St. Germain, Andrea Libman and Cathy Weseluck working with writers Nicole Dubuc and Joshua Haber to create the monumental episode, which sees Twilight Sparkle and Shining Armor competing in a competition of sibling rivalry.

EXECUTIVE

Ben Price has been named executive vice president of sales, client partnerships and national offices at NBCUniversal, the company announced today. In the newly created role, he will oversee agency and client relationships across all national offices, and he will direct the leaders of those offices around the country.

