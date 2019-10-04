In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix releases “The Kominsky Method” Season 2 trailer and Freeform announces second annual “Kickoff to Christmas” launch date.

DATES

Quibi‘s new series, “Life-Size Toys,” will premiere Oct. 4. The reality series features Nitro Circus ring leader Travis Pastrana working with his crew to build giant versions of millennials’ favorite toys. At the end of each episode, the Nitro Circus will perform a crazy stunt with their homemade, life-sized version. “Life-Size Toys” is produced by Nitro Circus. Trip Taylor and Nitro Circus CEO Andy Edwards executive produce for Nitro Circus Media Prods.

CMT announced “CMT’s Nashville Squares” will premiere Nov. 1. The new reality series is hosted by Bob Saget and puts a country music twist on the beloved tic-tac-toe format. Celebrity contestants and squares include Bill Engvall, Caroline Rhea, Carson Cressley, Chris Sullivan, Deana Carter, Devin Dawson, Fortune Feimster, Gary Busey, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore, Kyle Busch, Mark Ballas and BC Jean, Marie Osmond, Melissa Peterman, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker and Ty Pennington. The Dallas Cowboys will also provide musical performances and dance choreography.

Freeform announced its second annual “Kickoff to Christmas” programming lineup will start Nov. 1. The month-long event includes two new Freeform originals: The “Turkey Drop” launches Nov. 23 and gift-wrapping competition series “Wrap Battle” premieres Nov. 25. In Muse Ent.’s’ holiday comedy “Turkey Drop,” a college freshman (played by Olivia Holt) returns home during the holidays only to learn her boyfriend might break up with her. In order to avoid the turkey day travesty, she sets out to prove she is not the play-it-safe girl everyone remembers in high school. Comedian Sheryl Underwood, Carson Kressley and founder of the luxury paper brand Soolip Wanda Wen make up a panel that will judge nine “Wrap Battle” contestants competing to become the ultimate wrapper that will take home a $50,000-grand prize.

FIRST LOOKS

Michael Rapaport has lent his voice to the Oct. 6 of “The Simpsons.“ In the episode entitled “Go Big or Go Homer,” Rapaport plays the titular Homer’s intern mentee at the nuclear power plant, 35-year-old millennial named Mike, of which Variety has exclusively obtained a first look clip. When Mike asks Homer to be his mentor, Homer inspires Mike to start a business that earns them both unwanted attention from the mob

Hulu released the third season teaser for “Marvel’s Runaways,” which returns Dec. 13. This season contains 10 episodes following the titular runaways as they go on a frantic search to recover their captured friends, Chase (Gregg Sulkin), Gert (Ariela Barer), and Karolina (Virginia Gardner).

Netflix released the trailer for the second season of “The Kominsky Method” which returns Oct. 25. The award-winning, half-hour comedy stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as two friends tackling life’s curveballs as seniors while living in Los Angeles, a city that values youth. Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker also return to the second season cast, while Paul Reiser and Jane Seymour guest star.