TV News Roundup: 'Killing Eve' Season 2 Drops New Trailer (Watch)

Killing Eve Sandra Oh
CREDIT: BBC AMERICA/Sid Gentle Films Ltd

In today’s roundup, BBC America releases a trailer for season two of “Killing Eve” and Zazie Beetz joins “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access.

DATES

Running with Beto,” the behind-the-scenes look at Beto O’Rourke‘s rise to political fame and narrow defeat by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, will debut on HBO on May 28. The HBO Documentary Films team was embedded for the final year of the upstart politician’s campaign and had intimate access to the challenges and triumphs in his life and career.

In her first one-hour special, comedian Desi Lydic will examine why the U.S. falls behind much of the world in women’s education, economics, health and politics in “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Desi Lydic: Abroad.” She will learn about global policies, cultural shifts and strong women in the special, which debuts on May 13 at 11 p.m. ET/PT  on Comedy Central.

CASTING

Sabrina Jalees has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot “Carol’s Second Act,” Variety has learned exclusively. Jalees will play, one of the three interns who are on the same rounds with Carol (Patricia Heaton). Jalees recently released her quarter hour comedy special through Netflix’s “The Comedy Lineup.” She is also a consulting producer on “Big Mouth” and previously worked on shows such as “Search Party,” “Transparent,” and “Best Week Ever.” She is repped by WME, Avalon, and Felker, Toczek, Gelman and Suddleson.

“Dallas” soap opera star Michael Duffy and Stephen Tobolowsky from “One Day at a Time” will guest star on “The Cool Kids” on Friday, March 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. In the upcoming episode titled “Margaret Ups Her Game,” Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) will try to date the hottest guy at the Shady Meadows Retirement Community while fending off a clingy suitor, and Hank (David Alan Grier) attempts to sell his erotic vampire novel.

Zazie Beetz, known for her roles in “Atlanta” and “Deadpool 2,” will star in an episode of the upcoming “Twilight Zone” reboot on CBS All Access. “Get Out” actress Betty Gabriel will also join the star-studded ensemble cast, which includes Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Jessica Williams and Steve Yeun.

FIRST LOOKS

BBC America has released a new trailer for season two of the hit British drama “Killing Eve.” Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw return to star in the sophomore season as MI5 officer Eve Polastri (Oh) continues to hunt down the assassin Villanelle (Comer) while both being obsessed with each other.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox Searchlight Television has announced that Jennifer Gonsky has been tapped to be the head of business affairs, effective immediately. For the past two years, she served as director of original series at Netflix, and was instrumental in bringing “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy on board as an executive to the streaming service.

