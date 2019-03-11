TV News Roundup: New Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special Sets Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, a premiere date is set for Kevin Hart’s first Netflix comedy special, and Ramy Youssef’s Hulu series “Ramy” gets a trailer.

DATES

In his Netflix comedy debut, a new original special from Kevin Hart will launch on April 2, titled “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.” The one-hour stand-up was filmed in front of a sold-out live London audience and touches on his family, travel and a year full of reckless behavior.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for season three of “Santa Clarita Diet,” the horror-comedy starring Drew Barrymore as a real estate agent turned bloodthirsty zombie. In the trailer, her husband, played by Timothy Olyphant, must cope with her growing hunger for human flesh and immortality as a member of the undead.

The first trailer for comedian Ramy Youssef‘s semi-autobiographical series “Ramy” has dropped on Hulu, giving a look at his life as a first-generation American Muslim. Produced by A24, the 10-episode series will explore the spiritual journey and moral challenges Youssef faces as member of an Egyptian community in a politically divided New Jersey. The series debuts on April 19.

AWARDS

The National Association of Broadcasters will present the Digital Leadership Award to Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group, at the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner of the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 8. McMahon oversees the company’s local TV stations and guided the modernization of the brands’ storytelling and distribution.

BEHIND THE SCENES

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced their lineup of announcers for their coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will call the national championship and semifinals on CBS. Jim Jackson, Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn, Spero Dedes, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude will call the First Four and Rounds 1 and 2. Studio coverage will include Ernie Johnson, Greg Gumbel, Charles Barkley, Candace Parker, Wally Szczerbiak and Adam Zucker, running from March 19 to April 8 across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.