×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: New Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special Sets Premiere Date

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Hart Variety Cover Story
CREDIT: Pamela Littky for Variety

In today’s roundup, a premiere date is set for Kevin Hart’s first Netflix comedy special, and Ramy Youssef’s Hulu series “Ramy” gets a trailer.

DATES

In his Netflix comedy debut, a new original special from Kevin Hart will launch on April 2, titled “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.” The one-hour stand-up was filmed in front of a sold-out live London audience and touches on his family, travel and a year full of reckless behavior.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for season three of “Santa Clarita Diet,” the horror-comedy starring Drew Barrymore as a real estate agent turned bloodthirsty zombie. In the trailer, her husband, played by Timothy Olyphant, must cope with her growing hunger for human flesh and immortality as a member of the undead.

The first trailer for comedian Ramy Youssef‘s semi-autobiographical series “Ramy” has dropped on Hulu, giving a look at his life as a first-generation American Muslim. Produced by A24, the 10-episode series will explore the spiritual journey and moral challenges Youssef faces as member of an Egyptian community in a politically divided New Jersey. The series debuts on April 19.

AWARDS

Related

The National Association of Broadcasters will present the Digital Leadership Award to Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group, at the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner of the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 8. McMahon oversees the company’s local TV stations and guided the modernization of the brands’ storytelling and distribution.

BEHIND THE SCENES

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced their lineup of announcers for their coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will call the national championship and semifinals on CBS. Jim Jackson, Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn, Spero Dedes, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude will call the First Four and Rounds 1 and 2. Studio coverage will include Ernie Johnson, Greg Gumbel, Charles Barkley, Candace Parker, Wally Szczerbiak and Adam Zucker, running from March 19 to April 8 across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More TV

  • Roman Reigns on His Return to

    WWE Superstar Roman Reigns on His Return, Leukemia and Reuniting With the Shield

    WWE Superstar Roman Reigns returned to in-ring action in fine style Sunday night, reuniting with fellow members of the Shield Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for a victory over the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin at the “Fastlane” pay-per-view. The victory came just under five months since Reigns announced to the [...]

  • Kevin Hart Variety Cover Story

    TV News Roundup: New Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special Sets Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, a premiere date is set for Kevin Hart’s first Netflix comedy special, and Ramy Youssef’s Hulu series “Ramy” gets a trailer. DATES In his Netflix comedy debut, a new original special from Kevin Hart will launch on April 2, titled “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.” The one-hour stand-up was filmed in front of a sold-out [...]

  • Michael Ealy Mark Webber

    Michael Ealy, Mark Webber Join ABC Pilot 'Stumptown'

    Both Michael Ealy and Mark Webber have been cast in the ABC dram pilot “Stumptown,” Variety has learned. Inspired by the graphic novel “Stumptown” by Greg Rucka, the project follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only [...]

  • Oscars Best Of Party Pics

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 18: Oscars Finish Far Out in Front

    Even after delayed viewing, the Oscars was still way ahead of the pack in the ratings for the week of Feb.18. The prestigious film awards show, which saw a 12% bump in total viewers from the 2018 ceremony, finished with a 7.9 Live+7 rating, up from 7.7 in Live+Same Day, and around 30.5 million total viewers. [...]

  • Erik Oleseon

    Former 'Daredevil' Showrunner Erik Oleson Sets Overall Deal at Amazon

    Another Marvel-Netflix alum is making the move to Amazon. Erik Oleson, who was most recently the showrunner on “Daredevil,” has signed an overall deal at Amazon, Variety has learned. The news comes after it was announced in December that “Luke Cage” creator and showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker had signed a similar deal. “I want to tell [...]

  • Lucy Hale Starring in 'Riverdale' Spinoff

    Lucy Hale to Star in 'Riverdale' Spinoff 'Katy Keene'

    Lucy Hale has been cast in the titular role for the upcoming CW pilot “Katy Keene,” Variety has learned. A “Riverdale” spinoff based on the Archie Comics character of the same name, “Katy Keene” follows the lives of four characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase dreams in New York City. The [...]

  • Lori Conkling - YouTube TV

    YouTube Hires NBCU's Lori Conkling to Head Partnerships for YouTube TV

    Lori Conkling is joining YouTube as global head of partnerships for YouTube TV and Google Fiber. She comes to YouTube from after six years at NBCUniversal, where she was EVP of strategy and business development focused on digital. In her new role at YouTube, Conkling will lead programming and packaging strategies, including negotiating all content [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad