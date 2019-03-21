TV News Roundup: Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special Drops First Trailer

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the official trailer for the comedy special “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” and Josh Charles joins Showtime’s Roger Ailes series “The Loudest Voice.”

DATES

Season two of “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner, will premiere on Paramount Network on June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The sophomore season will continue the story of rancher John Dutton (Costner) as he defends his plot of land from new threats. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser.

CASTING

“The Good Wife” star Josh Charles will have a recurring role on Showtime‘s upcoming limited series “The Loudest Voice” about Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Charles will portray Casey Close, a sports agent and the husband of former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who will be played by Naomi Watts.

The upcoming Hulu limited series “Looking For Alaska” has added Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton and Jordan Connor to its cast as series regulars. The eight-episode show is based on the John Green novel of the same name and follows boarding-school teen Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer) investigate the unexpected death of his new love Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth).

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for Kevin Hart‘s debut stand-up special on the streaming service, titled “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.” In the trailer, the comedian talks about his infidelity in his second marriage and his parenting style in front of a sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London.

Comedy Central has debuted the first look at “The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle,” a new series mixing comedy and music from black artists. In addition to the two hosts performing, the trailer shows stand-up from Chris Redd, Lil Rel Howery, Sasheer Zamata and Hannibal Buress.

EPIX has teased its new fall show “The Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio and Giancarlo Esposito. The 10-episode series is inspired by the story of ’60s crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) returning from a decade in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in disarray. “Narcos” creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein will write the series.