×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special Drops First Trailer

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Hart
CREDIT: Griffin Lipson/BFA/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the official trailer for the comedy special “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” and Josh Charles joins Showtime’s Roger Ailes series “The Loudest Voice.”

DATES

Season two of “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner, will premiere on Paramount Network on June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The sophomore season will continue the story of rancher John Dutton (Costner) as he defends his plot of land from new threats. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser.

CASTING

“The Good Wife” star Josh Charles will have a recurring role on Showtime‘s upcoming limited series “The Loudest Voice” about Fox News founder Roger Ailes. Charles will portray Casey Close, a sports agent and the husband of former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who will be played by Naomi Watts.

The upcoming Hulu limited series “Looking For Alaska” has added Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton and Jordan Connor to its cast as series regulars. The eight-episode show is based on the John Green novel of the same name and follows boarding-school teen Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer) investigate the unexpected death of his new love Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth).

Related

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for Kevin Hart‘s debut stand-up special on the streaming service, titled “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible.” In the trailer, the comedian talks about his infidelity in his second marriage and his parenting style in front of a sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London.

Comedy Central has debuted the first look at “The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle,” a new series mixing comedy and music from black artists. In addition to the two hosts performing, the trailer shows stand-up from Chris Redd, Lil Rel Howery, Sasheer Zamata and Hannibal Buress.

EPIX has teased its new fall show “The Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio and Giancarlo Esposito. The 10-episode series is inspired by the story of ’60s crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) returning from a decade in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in disarray. “Narcos” creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein will write the series.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • Kevin Hart

    TV News Roundup: Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special Drops First Trailer

    In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the official trailer for the comedy special “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” and Josh Charles joins Showtime’s Roger Ailes series “The Loudest Voice.” DATES Season two of “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner, will premiere on Paramount Network on June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The sophomore season will continue the story of rancher John Dutton [...]

  • adidas game of thrones

    5 New 'Game of Thrones' Collaborations Coming in Time for the Final Season

    Some of the biggest lifestyle brands in the world are jumping on the “Game of Thrones” bandwagon this spring, hoping to capitalize on the fandom and popularity of the HBO hit, as it enters its eighth and final season. From sneakers to spirits, these officially-licensed collaborations extend the characters and colors of the show beyond [...]

  • Nicole Richie

    Nicole Richie Joins Fox Comedy Pilot 'Richard Lovely'

    Nicole Richie has been cast in a series regular role in the Fox single-cam comedy pilot “Richard Lovely.” The project follows Richard Lovely (Thomas Lennon), the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    New Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch Announces All Employees to Receive Stock in Company

    The new standalone entity Fox Corp. held a town hall on Thursday, just over a day after the official closing of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. Fox Corp. chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch led the meeting, at which sources say he announced that all employees would receive stock in the new company. The amount of [...]

  • Deadwood

    'Deadwood' Movie Drops First Trailer, Premiere Date

    HBO is taking fans back to Deadwood. Nearly 13 years after the hit Western series ended, HBO Films has released the first look at “Deadwood: The Movie.” The film will premiere on the network on May 31. Series regulars Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker and John Hawkes will reprise their roles in the film, [...]

  • Jeaninne Pirro

    Fox News Will Keep Jeanine Pirro Off Schedule for Another Week

    “Justice With Judge Jeanine,” the Saturday-night opinion show led by Jeanine Pirro, will be off the Fox News schedule for a second week in the wake of remarks she made about a Muslim congresswoman. The network’s online schedule shows that it will run another repeat of the documentary series “Scandalous” in its place Saturday night [...]

  • Drew Goddard

    Drew Goddard Inks Exclusive Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

    Writer, director and producer Drew Goddard has signed an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, under which he will write, create, direct and develop new TV series for the studio across all platforms. Goddard’s deal, announced by Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden, is the first to close since [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad