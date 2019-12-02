×
TV News Roundup: Kendall and Kris Jenner Team with Quibi for New Celebrity Series

Kris Jenner
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Comedy Central announces the premiere date of “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” and BBC America announces “Doctor Who’s” Season 12 premiere date.

DATES

BET Plus’s new legal thriller, “Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton (“Precious”) premieres Dec. 19. Patton stars as Daniella, an entertainment lawyer with a bad reputation who is at odds with her sorority sister, district attorney Beverly. Marques Houston (“Sister, Sister”) and Chris Stokes (“You Got Served”) executive produce. 

BBC America announced that Season 12 of Doctor Who will premiere Jan. 1. Jodie Whittaker (“Broadchurch”) returns as the 13th Doctor with co-stars Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh in the two-part season premiere. Watch the trailer for the new season below:

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” will debut Jan. 22 on Comedy Central, the cabler announced. In the series, Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) stars as Nora, a 27-year-old who lives with her parents. Michelle Buteau (“Always Be My Maybe”), Jamie Chung (“Sucker Punch”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is The New Black”), Jennifer Esposito (“NCIS”), Bella Heathcote (“The Neon Demon”), David Krumholtz (“Master of None”), Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”), Harry Shum Jr. (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Ming-Na Wen (“Fresh Off The Boat”), Jaboukie Young-White (“Big Mouth”) and more guest star. Comedy Central also released a first look from the new series, which you can see below:

Syfy announced The Magicianswill return with Season 5 on Jan. 15. Following a tragic death, the group of magical friends struggles to adjust to life in the face of a new threat. Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn star. Watch a trailer for the new season below:

FIRST LOOKS

Freeform released a new promo for its highly anticipated Party of Five, premiering Jan. 8. The series follows the Acosta children (played by Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi) attempting to adjust to life after their parents are deported. Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, creators of the original 1994 series, return for the reboot. 

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi greenlit a new celebrity series, “Kirby Jenner, executive produced by Kendall and Kris Jenner of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The series follows the titular Kirby Jenner, Kendall’s fake fraternal twin brother, interacting with the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. “I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series,” Kendall Jenner said in a statement.  

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Showtime Networks promoted Austin O’Malia to vice president of awards and corporate affairs. Acting as main liaison between the network and guilds and awards organizations, O’Malia will oversee marketing and communications awards efforts for all original series. 

AWARD SHOWS

Martin Lawrence (“The Beach Bum”), Cedric the Entertainer (“Cadillac Records”), Marsai Martin (“Black-ish”) and Columbia Records head of urban music Phylicia Fant will be honored at the 28th annual Bounce Trumpet Awards, premiering Jan. 12. Emmy Award-winner Wanda Sykes will host the award show. Anthony Anderson, Niecy Nash, Steve Harvey, Mike Epps, George Lopez and more will appear at the show. 

  • Kris Jenner

    TV News Roundup: Kendall and Kris Jenner Team with Quibi for New Celebrity Series

