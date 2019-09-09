×
TV News Roundup: Kelly Ripa Returning to ‘American Housewife’ on ABC (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Ripa arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ripa is set to announce a new co-host for her morning chat show on May 1, 2017Kelly Ripa Co-host, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Kelly Ripa will reprise her role on “American Housewife,” and Bravo sets a premiere date for the Viola Davis-produced limited series “In a Man’s World.”

CASTING

Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Dylan McDermott and Paula Pell are among the new guest cast members joining season three of CBS All Access’ “No Activity.” Following last season’s disastrous bust, season three finds Detectives Cullen and Tolbeck back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and criminals while robots edge in on Janice and Fatima in dispatch. Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Amy Sedaris and J.K. Simmons will all return as guest characters.

Kelly Ripa will reprise her role as divorcee and Katie Otto’s (Katy Mixon) new boss, Whitney on the latest season of ABC‘s American Housewife,” Variety has learned exclusively. Ripa had previously voiced the role for two episodes last season. The first episode in which she will be seen on screen opposite Mixon is titled “Bed, Bath, and Beyond Our Means” and airs Oct. 6.

INITIATIVES

CBS News is partnering with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists to create a new scholarship program for college students studying journalism in honor of the late CBS News foreign editor Ana Real. Beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, two selected students will be awarded $5,000 to go toward tuition, room, board, and books. Real was an award winning journalist who died in March 2019. She was 60 years old.

DEALS

Candace Parker has signed a new multi-year extension deal with TBS Sports, bringing the decorated WNBA player back to the network as a studio analyst and commentator for the NBA on TNT, NBA TV, and NCAA Tournament. She initially joined Turner Sports as an analyst and commentator for the 2018-2019 season and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Parker will also co-host a podcast with Kristen Ledlow which will debut this upcoming season.

DATES

Bravo has announced its new limited series “In a Man’s World” will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. From Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon‘s JuVee productions and Lucky 8, the program follows eight women as they decide to pose as men to expose the differences in the ways men and women are treated. With the help of make-up team, Lou and Dave Elsey, and skilled voice and movement coaches, each woman develops her own alter ego and spends two days living in a man’s world.

EVENTS

Fremantle is set to launch of a fall tour of the popular new touring stage show, “Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition,” featuring comedians such as Pauly Shore, Chris Kattan and Tom Arnold alternating as team captains. “Family Feud” announcer Rubin Ervin and renowned comedian Alonzo Bodden will take turns hosting. “Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition” brings the popular game show, where two families compete by guessing the most popular audience survey answers to win cash and prizes, to local audiences in this live non-televised version. 

