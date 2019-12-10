TV News Roundup: Netflix’s ‘Spinning Out’ With ‘Skins’ Star Kaya Scodelario Gets Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix reveals the premiere date for “Spinning Out,” and USA reveals a first look at Ethan Hawke’s return to “The Purge” universe.

DATES

Netflix‘s “Spinning Out,“ starring “Skins’s” Kaya Scodelario and from showrunners Lara Olsen (“Reign”) and Samantha Stratton, premieres Jan. 1. The series follows Scodelario’s Kat, a high-level figure skater who tries to save her career at the risk of exposing a fiercely kept secret. Johnny Weir, January Jones (“Mad Men”), Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”), Evan Roderick (“Arrow”), Amanda Zhou (“It Chapter Two”), Sarah Wright Olsen (“The House Bunny”) and Svetlana Efremova (“House of Cards”) also star. Watch the trailer below:

Netflix also announced its new reality competition series, “The Circle,“ hosted by Michelle Buteau (“Always Be My Maybe”) will launch Jan. 1 and then release more episodes weekly, on Jan. 8 and Jan. 15. With $100,000 on the line, contestants bond, flirt and plot in an effort to earn clout exclusively through a unique social media platform. Watch the trailer below:

FIRST LOOKS

Ethan Hawke will return to “The Purge” universe in the Season 2 finale of the USA series of the same name, airing Dec. 17. Hawke reprises his role as the security system salesman, James Sandin, who the original film centers on during a purge night gone wrong. Hawke is featured in the series finale cold open, which flashes back to one week before the first national purge.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi will develop a spinoff series based on the independent feature “Code 8.“ Robbie Amell (“The DUFF”) and Stephen Amell (“Arrow”) will star with Jeff Chan set to direct. The series takes place five years after the events of the film — which will premiere Dec. 13 — and follows an ex-con working with a telekinetic drug dealer to bring down a trafficking ring run by corrupt cops. Chris Paré co-writes with Chan.

INITIATIVES

NBC welcomed eight new writers to its 2019-20 Writers on the Verge cohort. Comedy writers are Rishi Chitkara, Shirin Najafi and Min-Woo Park; drama writers are Andi Delott, Maya Houston, Mitali Jahagirdar, Lira Kellerman and Shani Am. Moore.

PODCASTS

Westwood One, America’s largest audio network, will partner with The Associated Press to exclusively distribute, monetize and market three premium AP podcasts: “The All New Ground Game” with Julie Pace, “Top 25 College Football” with Ralph Russo and Warren Levinson‘s “Get Outta Here.“ “We are very proud to be working with the team at Westwood One, who bring much more to the table in support of our podcasts than just distribution,” Peter Costanzo, AP’s director of programming, said. “Westwood One has a genuine appreciation for the knowledge, perspective and expertise of our reporters and is helping raise awareness in the marketplace.”