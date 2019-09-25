×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Freeform Orders Jessica Biel-eOne Pilot ‘Last Summer’

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CAITLIN CRONENBERG

In today’s TV news roundup, Freeform ordered “Last Summer” to pilot and PBS announced five new members of its board of directors.

DATES

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return to Bravo for its 10th season on Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. Teresa GiudiceMelissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin return as cast members. Danielle Staub will make appearances this season, as well.

FIRST LOOKS

Susan Sarandon has lent her voice to the 10th season of Adult Swim‘s Robot Chicken in a sketch that sees beloved characters from “Popeye” get tips on how to engage Generation Z, which Variety has obtained exclusively. The stop-motion animated comedy returns for this milestone season Sept. 29 with two back-to-back episodes.

DEVELOPMENTS

Freeform has ordered the one-hour thriller Last Summer to pilot from eOne. Taking place in the summers between 1993-95, the drama details the abduction of a beautiful and popular teen named Kate, while another girl, Jeanette, goes from being an awkward outlier to the most popular girl in the small Texas town, to the most hated person in America in the same year. “Last Summer” is written and executive produced by Bert V. Royal (“Easy A”), with Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (“The Sinner”), and Max Winkler (“Jungleland”) who will also direct.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Related

ABC News has promoted Maggie Rulli to correspondent based in London. The promotion is effective this week as she goes on location to cover the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex on their tour of Africa. After her departure from Channel One News, Rulli joined ABC News’ Washington Bureau in 2016 where she covered the 2016 presidential debates and President Trump’s inauguration and reported from the Supreme Court, Congress and the White House. Shortly after, she moved to the network’s New York office in 2017. 

Catherine Robb, Geoff Sands, Rob Dunlop, Susi Elkins and Courtney Pledger joined PBS Board of Directors as newly elected members. Robb and Sands both come to the team as general directors. Station leaders Dunlop (Cascade Public Media), Elkins (WKAR Public Media) and Pledger (Arkansas Educational Television Network) join as professional directors. Other members reelected to the board include president and general manager of KSPS-TV Gary Stokes; former Secretary of Defense and Nebraska Senator, the Honorable Chuck Hagel; senior advisor at TalentQuest, Erroll B. Davis, Jr.; and Republic and Services, Inc. chairman of the board of directors and former CEO of Madsen Sapp Mena Rodriguez & Co, Ramon Rodriguez.

 

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: Freeform Orders Jessica

    TV News Roundup: Freeform Orders Jessica Biel-eOne Pilot 'Last Summer'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Freeform ordered “Last Summer” to pilot and PBS announced five new members of its board of directors. DATES “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will return to Bravo for its 10th season on Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin return as cast members. Danielle Staub [...]

  • In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen

    View Conference Adds 'Frozen 2' Sneak Peek, Will Honor Pixar's Ralph Eggleston

    The 2019 View Conference has added several new speakers, including “Frozen 2” VFX supervisor Steve Goldberg, who will present a preview of the much anticipated “Frozen 2” at the conference ahead of the film’s Nov. 22 opening. Goldberg has worked on several other Disney Animation projects including “Frozen,” “Tangled” and 1992’s “Aladdin,” for which he received a [...]

  • Watchmen HBO

    From 'Witcher' to 'Watchmen,' a Glut of New Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series Heads to TV

    When Philip Pullman’s novel series “His Dark Materials”  was at the height of its popularity in the early 2000s, Jane Tranter — then an executive at the BBC in London — bought and read the books as a fan. “This would be something perfect for the BBC,” she recalls thinking, “but the rights had already [...]

  • Billy Porter - Outstanding Lead Actor

    Billy Porter Set to Make TV Directorial Debut With 'Pose' Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newly-minted Emmy winner Billy Porter can soon add another accomplishment to his resume: television director. Porter is set to direct an episode of FX’s “Pose” during its third season, Variety has learned. No word yet on which episode Porter will be helming or when the episode will head into production. Porter broke the news this week [...]

  • PERFECT HARMONY -- "Pilot" Episode 101

    TV Review: 'Perfect Harmony' Starring Bradley Whitford

    With fewer than 25 minutes to introduce a compelling story and cast of characters, the makers of broadcast-network comedy pilots have one of the hardest jobs in television. It’s no wonder, then, that so many turn to familiar shortcuts and archetypes in order to get through all the necessary exposition as quickly as possible. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad