TV News Roundup: Cynthia Erivo Among 10 Cast in HBO Drama ‘The Outsider’

In today’s TV news roundup, MTV announces a new dating show starring DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino from “Jersey Shore” and “The Outsider” at HBO rounds out its cast.

CASTING

HBO has revealed several cast members for its upcoming miniseries “The Outsider,” based on the Stephen King horror novel of the same name. Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vazquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, Hettienne Park and Michael Esper will all join previously announced series lead Ben Mendelsohn. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real, as an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case. Jason Bateman will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

The “Batwoman” pilot at The CW has added three actors in lead roles. Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang will join previously announced series lead Ruby Rose in the DC comics adaptation. Tandy will play Sophie Moore, a high-level private security agent and one of Gotham’s staunchest protectors. Johnson will play Luke Fox, A Dark Knight loyalist and son of Wayne’s R&D director Lucius Fox. Kang plays Mary Hamilton, Katy Kane’s (Batwoman) stepsister and polar opposite.

Related 'Queer Eye,' 'Jersey Shore' Creators Reveal How Unscripted Franchises Were Revived How 'Jersey Shore' Revival Will Find Its Groove in the Current Political Climate

RENEWALS

“5th Ward” has been renewed for a second season by the Urban Movie Channel, a leading streaming network for Black film and television. The sophomore season will consist of six episodes and will release in early 2020. Created by Houston filmmaker Greg Carter and starring Grammy winner Mya Harrison, the drama follows the lives of families living in the Houston neighborhood of the same name.

GREENLIGHTS

Paul DelVecchio a.k.a. DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino from the “Jersey Shore” franchise will return to MTV later this year with a dating-competition show called “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny.” Twenty contestants will compete to win the hearts of the two bachelors, while the “Jersey Shore” duo must also fight against each other for the attention of the women.