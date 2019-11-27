×
TV News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell to Appear in Quibi Series 'Thanks A Million'

In today’s TV news roundup, Quibi has released the names of several celebrity guests slated to appear in Jennifer Lopez’s new series “Thanks A Million,” and Showtime has teamed up with Imagine Documentaries to produce “Gossip Starring Cindy Adams.” 

CASTINGS

Quibi has announced several of the participants for its Jennifer Lopez-produced series “Thanks A Million. The show will see celebrities kickstart a donation chain by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual who has had a positive impact on their life. Lopez, Kristen BellKarlie KlossTracy MorganAaron Rodgers and Alex Rodriguez are all set to lead individual episodes.

DEVELOPMENTS

Showtime has partnered with Imagine Documentaries for a limited series examining the four-decade career of stalwart New York Post columnist Cindy Adams. “Gossip Starring Cindy Adams” will examine the power and influence that Adams wielded from her perch at Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid. It will also delve into some of the notorious characters that she has covered. “Gossip,” produced and directed by Jenny Carchman (“The Fourth Estate”), is targeted to debut in 2021.

SPECIALS

Animal Planet will bring in the holiday season with a two-hour primetime special for its weekly animal adoption series “Give a Dog a Home LIVE.” The special will feature hosts Kit Hoover (“Access Hollywood”) and Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner as they embark on a live adventure across the US to meet animals up for adoption, and those dedicated to finding them their forever home. “Give a Dog a Home Live” will premiere Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

EVENTS

Mirrorball champion Hannah Brown, Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook have been named as the celebrities joining the “Dancing With The Stars – Live Tour 2020, ABC Entertainment announced. Kicking off Jan. 9 in Richmond, Va., the tour will continue through New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles before ending its nearly four month run in Portland, Ore. on April 7. The slate of stars will be partnered with dancers Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach as they tackle new choreographed routines.

