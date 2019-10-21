×
TV News Roundup: Jacob Tobia Joins ‘She-Ra and the Princess of Power’

CREDIT: Netflix

In today’s TV news roundup, “She-Ra and the Princess of Power” Season 4 adds Jacob Tobia, and The Weather Channel announces the premiere date for its climate change special with the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. 

CASTING

Jacob Tobia has joined Netflix‘s “She-Ra and the Princess of Power.” Voicing Double Trouble, Tobia joins Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Marcus Scribner and Lauren Ash in the ensemble cast. Tobia is repped by Paradigm and Peikoff Mahan. The Emmy-nominated series, produced by DreamWorks Animation, returns Nov. 5

Netflix has announced Harrison Osterfield (“Catch-22”) has been cast in its upcoming series “The Irregulars. Written by Tom Bidwell (“My Mad Fat Diary”), the series follows a group of troubled teens defending London from emerging supernatural forces. 

DATES

The Weather Channel will air the one-hour special “2020: Race To Save The Planet” on Nov. 7. Viewers will hear from 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mark Sanford, Bill Weld, Beto O’Rourke, Joe Walsh and Pete Buttigieg about how their administration will address the climate change impact on jobs and the economy. Former director of the National Hurricane Center Dr. Rick Knabb will host. 

CNBC’s new original series “Back in the Game” with former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez premieres Nov. 6. The series follows Rodriguez mentoring professional athletes and celebrities through financial crisis for a shot at redemption. Produced by SMAC Productions and Machete Productions, the series will feature appearances from Evander Holyfield, Ryan Lochte, Nicole Eggert and Brian Dunkleman

Fox’s new holiday comedy The Moodys premieres Dec. 4 and will air back-to-back episodes over three nights, including Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. Executive produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Ted Quill, the series follows a family reuniting in their hometown Chicago for the holidays. Emmy-nominated Denis Leary (“Rescue Me”) and Elizabeth Perkins (“Sharp Objects”) star alongside Maria Gabriela de Faria, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley, Gerry Dee, Ulka Simone Mohanty and Megan Park.

Amazon Prime Video announced the adaptation of The Feed will launch Nov. 22. Executive produced by Channing Powell (“The Walking Dead”) and based on Nick Clark Windo’s novel of the same name, the series explores societal addition to technology. “The Feed” stars Guy Burnet (“Ray Donovan”), Nina Toussaint-White (“Doctor Who”), Michelle Fairley (“Game of Thrones”), David Thewlis (“Fargo”), Jeremy Neumark Jones, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Osy Ikhile, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, Chris Reilly and Jing Lusi

  TV News Roundup: Jacob Tobia Joins

    CASTING Jacob Tobia has joined Netflix's "She-Ra and the Princess of Power." Voicing Double Trouble, Tobia joins Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara,

