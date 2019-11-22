TV News Roundup: ‘Stumptown’ Adds Inbar Lavi in Guest Role

In today’s TV news roundup, Inbar Lavi has been cast in a recurring guest role on ABC’s “Stumptown” and CBS has announced two holiday primetime specials for “The Price is Right.”

CASTINGS

Inbar Lavi has been cast in a recurring guest role on ABC’s “Stumptown.” Last seen on Netflix’s “Lucifer” as Eve, this new role will feature the actress as Max, a skilled and thrill seeking car thief wrapped up in a sophisticated auto theft ring. Lavi was also previously seen as the female lead of NBC’s “Imposters.” She is repped by Justice & Ponder and Stone Genow.

After his last appearance over three decades ago, Robert Glenister (“Paranoid,” “Law and Order: UK”) will make his return to “Doctor Who” as a guest star alongside first time guest on the show Goran Višnjić (“ER,” “Timeless”). The two join previously announced fellow guest cast members Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry CBE. The series will return in early 2020.

RENEWALS

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of its live-action comedy “Sydney to the Max” ahead of its season two premiere, scheduled for 2020. The show is set in present day with flashbacks to the 1990s and follows middle schooler Sydney Reynolds who lives with her single dad Max, along with her unconventional grandmother Judy. it stars Ruth Righi, Ian Reed Kesler, Caroline Rhea, Jackson Dollinger, Ava Kolker, and Christian J. Simon. The show was created and executive produced by Mark Reisman.

SPECIALS

CBS is staging two celebrity-themed primetime specials of “The Price is Right” on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. “SEAL Team” star David Boreanaz and other castmembers will kick off the festivities in the first episode followed by Seth Rogen on the second. Both stars aim to bring awareness and raise funds for two different charities. Boreanaz will play for Headstrong Project, an organization that provides mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families. Rogen plans to play for Hilarity for Charity (HFC), the National Alzheimer’s non-profit organization created by him and his wife. Drew Carey will host.