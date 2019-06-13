×
TV News Roundup: Idris Elba to Star in Car-Stunt Series at Quibi

Idris Elba Hunchback of Notre Dame
CREDIT: SASCHA STEINBACH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Idris Elba and professional rally driver Ken Block will compete in a new car-stunt series “Elba vs. Block,” and Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe The Movie” will feature a soundtrack in collaboration with Chance the Rapper,  Aimee Mann, Estelle, and Patti LuPone. 

DATES

MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” will return with all new episodes July 11. Starring Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, the new series will see the housemates navigate real-life challenges together, from planning Mike’s wedding to helping Jenni with her struggling marriage.

Bravo has announced an August 6 premiere for its new docu-series ”Flipping Exes.” Produced by Rock Shrimp Productions, the series follows former couple Nina Klemm and Michael LeSure who turned their breakup into a business flipping homes.

Lavell Crawford’s new stand-up comedy special “New Look, Same Funny!” will premiere on July 6 on Showtime. 120 pounds skinnier than he was during his last special, the comic shares his takes on everything from his weight-loss journey, to President Obama and the recent government shutdown.

SERIES ORDERS

Idris Elba and professional rally driver Ken Block will go head to head in a new stunt series on Quibi, “Elba vs. Block,” in which the two stars will compete against each other by performing outrageous stunts on a variety of cars. The rivalry will be documented  in eight episodes shot at the London’s Docklands. The limited series is a co-production between Workerbee and Elba’s Green Door Pictures.

EVENTS

Nickelodeon and the duo behind the viral pop-up experience Saved by the Max have teamed up to to open Good Burger, a new restaurant inspired by the ‘90s show “All That.” Opening July 10 at 7100 W Santa Monica Blvd, the pop-up will remain open through 2019. Nickelodeon is set to premiere a reboot of the iconic series on June 15.

GREENLIGHTS

Comedy Dynamics has announced it will produce Marie Bamford’s new standup special to be released in 2020. The comedians last special, “Old Baby,” was also produced by Comedy Dynamics for Netflix.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Karen Gray has been named executive vice president of human resources for A+E Networks. Gray comes to the network from Christies Inc. and will now oversee global human resources at A+E Networks Group, including providing support to ensure a focus on culture and people as the company’s highest priority. She will report to Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks Group.

PROGRAMMING

Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe” is returning this fall with “Steven Universe The Movie,” a musical featuring all-new songs by Rebecca Sugar in collaboration with Chance the Rapper,  Aimee Mann, Estelle, Patti LuPone, and Uzo Aduba. Executive produced by Chance the Rapper, with Kat Morris, Joe Johnston, Alonso Ramirez Ramos and Ian Jones-Quartey, the series’ first television movie sees Steven battle the latest threat to visit Beach City.

