TV News Roundup: Amazon Debuts First Look at ‘Hunters’ Starring Al Pacino

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look at the upcoming series “Hunters,” and TruTV greenlit “Hot Ones: The Game Show.”

DATES

ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” will return for its seventh season just in time for the holidays, premiering Dec. 2. With lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak as celebrity judges, the series will return with back-to-back episodes for three consecutive weeks. Additionally, ABC has already greenlit an eighth season to premiere in 2020.

Showtime will release all six episodes of “Back to Life” on all of the premium cabler’s platforms Nov. 10. Created and written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, the new series follows Miri Matteson (Haggard) as she returns home after completing an 18 year stint behind in prison. “Fleabag” producers Harry Williams and Jack Williams executive produce alongside Sarah Hammond for Two Brothers Pictures, and Haggard, Solon and Chris Sweeney.

Freeform announced its annual 25 Days of Christmas holiday programming lineup will Dec. 1. Along with the return of its usual holiday classics, Freeform has two original pieces of holiday programming this year: “Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas,” a film starring Aisha Dee and Kimiko Glenn that will premiere Dec. 4 and a special two-hour holiday episode of “Good Trouble” that reunites the full cast of “The Fosters” and will air on Dec. 16.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon released the trailer for “Hunters,” starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman. Created by David Weil (“Moonfall”), the show follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City who discovered hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of titular hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin also star in the series produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. The series will launch globally in 2020.

Netflix released a official trailer for its upcoming animated series “Green Eggs and Ham.” Set in Dr. Seuss’s universe, the series follows four unlikely heroes Sam, Guy, Michellee and her daughter EB as they’re pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys and an outright villain with a plan to steal their pet Chickeraffe as his ultimate trophy. Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs lend their voices in the series. “Green Eggs and Ham” will premiere Nov. 8.

HBO shared the first official image from its upcoming period piece “Perry Mason.” Set in 1931 Los Angeles, the limited series chronicles the origin story of American Fiction’s criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys). When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself. John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, Juliet Rylance, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Andrew Howard, Jefferson Mays, Robert Patrick, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Lili Taylor and Justin Kirk join Rhys as co-stars. He will also produce alongside executive producers Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, Tim Van Patten and Aida Rodgers. “Perry Mason” is scheduled for a 2020 debut.

GREENLIGHTS

TruTV has ordered 20 episodes of “Hot Ones: The Game Show,“ based on the web series created and produced by Complex’s First We Feast. Sean Evans will host, forcing contestants to put their money where their mouth is as they’re quizzed on pop culture trivia in the hopes of winning $25,000. The program will air as part of a “Hot Ones” hour each week. The half-hour game show will lead the programming block followed by one episode of the original digital talk show. “Hot Ones: The Game Show” goes into production later this fall with a premiere date planned for early next year.

DEVELOPMENT

Quibi has ordered “Junior High,“ a scripted comedy series created by and starring Jimmy Tatro (“American Vandal”) and Christian Pierce (“Real Bros of Simi Valley”). An elevation of the duo’s long-running middle school YouTube series, the Quibi series will feature Tatro, Pierce, and their friends as they struggle to figure out the fast-paced world of middle school as they face some of life’s biggest questions: “Do I want to play in the NFL, the NBA, or both?” and “Did I clear the search history on my mom’s computer?” Douglas Banker of Five All in the Fifth Entertainment and Jonathan Stern of Abominable Pictures will also serve as executive producers alongside Kenny Neibart, Tatro and Pierce.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Glenn Geller, formerly the president of CBS Entertainment until 2017, has been tapped to become president of Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa’s new production company, according to a source familiar with the matter; the creators of Showtime’s “Homeland” in April inked a multi-year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television. Deadline first reported the news.