×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Veronica Mars’ Trailers

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Handmaid's Tale Season 3
CREDIT: YouTube screenshot

In today’s roundup, Hulu released trailers for the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the revival of “Veronica Mars.”

FIRST LOOKS

Along with a slew of announcements made today, Hulu released the official trailer for Season 3 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The new footage shows Offred (Elisabeth Moss) managing covert alliances with fellow handmaids and leaders of Gilead to overthrow their rulers. The new season premieres on June 5.

Hulu also unveiled the first look at the “Veronica Mars” miniseries with Kristen Bell reprising her iconic role as the titular private investigator. The 8-episode revival focuses on Mars chasing down a serial killer murdering spring breakers in her fictional town of Neptune, Calif. The series debuts on July 26.

DATES

USA Network has announced the ninth and final season of “Suits” and the spinoff series “Pearson” will premiere back-to-back on July 17 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT. The long-running legal drama will wrap up characters’ storylines as they decide who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be. “Pearson” stars Gina Torres as disbarred NYC lawyer Jessica Pearson as she adjusts to the dirty politics of Chicago. Both legal dramas will have 10-episode seasons.

SPECIALS

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air live after both nights of the first Democratic debates on June 26 and June 27 at 11:35 p.m. on CBS. The comedian will broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, and guests will be announced at a later date.

Related

FESTIVALS

Ten years after the series premiered, the cast of “The League” will reunite at the 8th annual ATX Television Festival, taking place June 6-9 in Austin, Texas. Stars Paul ScheerNick KrollJason Mantzoukas and Stephen Rannazzisi will discuss the FX comedy about fantasy football along with creators Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Marcus Schaffer.

AWARDS

CNN’s chief international anchor and the host of “Amanpour & Company” on PBS, Christiane Amanpour will receive the International Academy’s 2019 Directorate Emmy Award. The longtime journalist will receive the honor at the International Emmy Awards Gala on Nov. 25 in New York City.

The Harold Ramis Film School at the Second City in Chicago has partnered with NBC to create the Emerging Voices Scholarship, an award for up to four students from diverse backgrounds to study at the renowned comedy school. Candidates must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED to apply to the school, and admitted student can apply to the scholarship by June 15.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Channel has signed Mark Meredith as a correspondent covering breaking news out of Washington, D.C., starting May 6. Since 2015, he served as a White House correspondent for Media General and Nexstar Station Groups, delivering news reports to more than 70 TV stations across the country.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Lucy LiuLucy Liu honored with a

    Lucy Liu Speaks Out For More Diversity at Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Lucy Liu became the second Asian-American woman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and gave thanks to the first recipient, Anna May Wong, for paving the way for representation during the ceremony today. “When I moved to Los Angeles, I actually lived on Vine Street, so it’s thrilling to have Anna May [...]

  • Handmaid's Tale Season 3

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops 'Handmaid's Tale' and 'Veronica Mars' Trailers

    In today’s roundup, Hulu released trailers for the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the revival of “Veronica Mars.” FIRST LOOKS Along with a slew of announcements made today, Hulu released the official trailer for Season 3 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The new footage shows Offred (Elisabeth Moss) managing covert alliances with fellow handmaids and [...]

  • Ron Howard

    Ron Howard in Talks for 'Willow' Sequel Series at Disney+

    Ron Howard and “Solo” writer Jonathan Kasdan are in negotiations for a sequel series to Howard’s 1988 feature “Willow” at Disney+, Variety has confirmed. The original fantasy film came from a George Lucas story and was produced by Lucasfilm, so a Disney+ series adaptation would seem like a natural fit, given how many other Lucasfilm projects [...]

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

    Regina King has signed a first-look deal with Netflix, Variety has learned. The multi-year deal will see King’s banner Royal Ties produce both films and series for the streaming platform. Her sister, Reina King, will serve as head of production for the company. King and Royal Ties previously had a production deal at ABC. “Regina King is [...]

  • I Think You Should Leave Netflix

    This Year's Best Comedies Prove TV's Flexibility in the Streaming Era (Column)

    The comedian Tim Robinson’s new Netflix series, “I Think You Should Leave,” was an instant standout when it debuted last week. In bizarre and outlandish sketches — set on a thrown-together game show, in a focus group overtaken by petty social competition, or in a house entirely decorated with “Garfield”-themed furniture — Robinson follows his [...]

  • 'Resident' Co-Creator Amy Holden Jones Signs

    'The Resident' Co-Creator Amy Holden Jones Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

    “The Resident” co-creator Amy Holden Jones has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, just five days before the medical drama’s season 2 finale. Overall deals have been coming thick and fast at the TV studio since it was acquired by Disney a little over a month ago, with more apparently in [...]

  • Million Little Things Food Styling

    How Food Stylists Find the Right Recipe for TV Show Meals

    Tamara Reynolds’ first gig as a food stylist was no small job. Tasked with creating around 200 plates that, as she recalls, “would look Wolfgang Puck-y” for a wedding scene on the now-defunct USA Network series “Royal Pains,” her dishes included red kale and a zucchini cup filled with mashed potatoes and topped with cherry [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad