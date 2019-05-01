TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Veronica Mars’ Trailers

In today’s roundup, Hulu released trailers for the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the revival of “Veronica Mars.”

FIRST LOOKS

Along with a slew of announcements made today, Hulu released the official trailer for Season 3 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The new footage shows Offred (Elisabeth Moss) managing covert alliances with fellow handmaids and leaders of Gilead to overthrow their rulers. The new season premieres on June 5.

Hulu also unveiled the first look at the “Veronica Mars” miniseries with Kristen Bell reprising her iconic role as the titular private investigator. The 8-episode revival focuses on Mars chasing down a serial killer murdering spring breakers in her fictional town of Neptune, Calif. The series debuts on July 26.

DATES

USA Network has announced the ninth and final season of “Suits” and the spinoff series “Pearson” will premiere back-to-back on July 17 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT. The long-running legal drama will wrap up characters’ storylines as they decide who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be. “Pearson” stars Gina Torres as disbarred NYC lawyer Jessica Pearson as she adjusts to the dirty politics of Chicago. Both legal dramas will have 10-episode seasons.

SPECIALS

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air live after both nights of the first Democratic debates on June 26 and June 27 at 11:35 p.m. on CBS. The comedian will broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, and guests will be announced at a later date.

FESTIVALS

Ten years after the series premiered, the cast of “The League” will reunite at the 8th annual ATX Television Festival, taking place June 6-9 in Austin, Texas. Stars Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, Jason Mantzoukas and Stephen Rannazzisi will discuss the FX comedy about fantasy football along with creators Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Marcus Schaffer.

AWARDS

CNN’s chief international anchor and the host of “Amanpour & Company” on PBS, Christiane Amanpour will receive the International Academy’s 2019 Directorate Emmy Award. The longtime journalist will receive the honor at the International Emmy Awards Gala on Nov. 25 in New York City.

The Harold Ramis Film School at the Second City in Chicago has partnered with NBC to create the Emerging Voices Scholarship, an award for up to four students from diverse backgrounds to study at the renowned comedy school. Candidates must be 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED to apply to the school, and admitted student can apply to the scholarship by June 15.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Channel has signed Mark Meredith as a correspondent covering breaking news out of Washington, D.C., starting May 6. Since 2015, he served as a White House correspondent for Media General and Nexstar Station Groups, delivering news reports to more than 70 TV stations across the country.