TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases Trailer for George Clooney’s ‘Catch-22’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Hulu releases the official trailer for George Clooney’s “Catch-22,” and Disney Channel announces its “Andi Mack” series will end after season 3.

DATES

Gabriel Iglesias will star as a high school history teacher in the Netflix multicam comedy “Mr. Iglesias,” launching on June 21. The comedian teaches gifted, but misfit students and helps them unlock their full potential in the 10-episode first season. Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha and Richard Gant are among the cast members.

The political thriller “Designated Survivor” will premiere its third season on its new Netflix home on June 7. Kiefer Sutherland plays a low-level cabinet member who is thrust into the presidency after a terrorist attack kills everyone ahead of him in the presidential line of succession. The new season will see him campaigning during a turbulent and cutthroat political race.

“Pennyworth,” the series about Batman’s iconic butler, Alfred Pennyworth, will premiere on EPIX on July 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series will follow the DC Comics character, played by Jack Bannon, as a British SAS soldier in his 20s who goes on to work for Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), the father of Bruce Wayne.

Related How George Clooney and Christopher Abbott Battled to Bring ‘Catch-22’ Into the 21st Century George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

FIRST LOOKS

DC Universe has given the first look at the horror series “Swamp Thing” from executive producer James Wan, premiering on May 31. The teaser shows Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) investigating a deadly swamp-born virus in small-town Louisiana before coming face-to-face with the horrifying monster.

Hulu has released the official trailer for “Catch-22” starring George Clooney and Christopher Abbott. Based on Joseph Heller’s novel of the same name, the 6-episode miniseries follows a WWII bombardier as he maintains his sanity while completing increasingly dangerous missions. The TV adaptation debuts on May 17 and also stars Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie, Giancarlo Giannini and Daniel David Stewart.

CANCELLATIONS

The final episodes of the Disney Channel series “Andi Mack” will air on Fridays from June 21 through July 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The family series made history for being the first Disney show to have an openly gay middle school character, played by Joshua Rush, say “I’m gay” during its third season.