TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu drops the first trailer for Mindy Kaling’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and Netflix has released official art from the upcoming “Witcher” series. 

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released first look images from its upcoming “The Witcher series, based on the video game of the same name. Below (from left to right) are three of the main characters, Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt (Henry Cavill), and Yennefer (Anya Cholatra). Geralt is described as a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for its anthology romantic comedy series “Four Weddings and a Funeral” from Mindy Kaling. Zoe Boyle, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Harish Patel, Nikesh Patel, John Reynolds, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Brandon Mychal Smith all star in the series about a group of old friends in the midst of personal crises. Relationships will be forged and broken, political scandals exposed, and love affairs ignited and doused. The first four episodes are set to release on July 31, with later episodes releasing weekly.

ANNOUNCEMENTS 

Walt Disney Television has announced the launch of two new diversity progams — the Executive Incubator Program and the Television Studios Intern Program.

The former is an apprentice-style pilot program which will operate across ABC Entertainment and Freeform and aims to create a pipeline of next-generation network executives through a two-year rotational program. While the latter seeks to offer a career path for talent from underrepresented backgrounds behind the camera.

DATES

HBO has announced that “The Righteous Gemstones” will premiere Sunday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine star in the comedy series about a televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

The sketch series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” will debut on Aug. 2 on HBO at 11:00 p.m. The show is set in a magical reality and features performances from a core cast of black women.

OWN announced the return of the docu-series “Black Love” for a third season on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 9:00 p.m. The show documents the relationships of black couples.

    In today's TV news roundup, Hulu drops the first trailer for Mindy Kaling's "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and Netflix has released official art from the upcoming "Witcher" series.  FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released first look images from its upcoming "The Witcher" series, based on the video game of the same name. Below (from left to

