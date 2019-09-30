TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops ‘Castle Rock’ Season 2 Trailer

In today’s tv news roundup, Hulu releases the trailer for the second season of “Castle Rock” and Arturo Castro joins the cast of the HBO Max pilot “Delilah.”

CAST

Sonoya Mizuno has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max comedic thriller “The Flight Attendant” as the series regular Miranda, a savvy and possibly dangerous businesswoman. She stars alongside Kaley Cuoco, who also created the series.

Arturo Castro has been cast in the HBO Max half hour comedy pilot “Delilah” as Pastor Dale, an affable minister. Castro stars alongside Michael McKean and Jessica Rothe.

FIRST LOOKS

Facebook Watch has released the teaser trailer for the original horror series “The Birch,” starring Mindoro Francis, Xaria Dotson and Dempsey Bryk. The story is told from multiple perspectives, each thread together by the Birch, a forest dwelling monster. The series premieres Oct. 11 on Facebook

Hulu dropped the official trailer for the second season of “Castle Rock,” starring Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan. In the new season, Anne Wilkes finds herself in the titular town, which is in the middle of a feud between warring clans. Season 2 launches on Oct. 23 with the first three episodes, and then new episodes will stream weekly on Wednesday.

DEALS

Beginning in Aug. 2020, ESPN Plus will be the home to the German soccer league Bundesliga and will air more than 300 German soccer matches per season, including live streaming of the DFL Supercup and play off matches. ESPN Plus will also feature replay coverage of the matches and on-demand programming such as highlights and magazine shows. ESPN linear television networks will air select Bundesliga matches each and highlights can be viewed in ESPN programs and on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.