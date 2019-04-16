TV News Roundup: HBO Set Premiere Date for Spanish-Language Comedy ‘Los Espookys’

In today’s roundup, HBO sets a premiere date for “Los Espookys,” a Spanish-language horror-comedy.

DATES

Produced by “Saturday Night Live’s” Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels, “Los Espookys” premieres on HBO on June 14 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The six-episode, mostly Spanish-language series follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a business, giving out scares to people who need them. Co-creators Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega star alongside Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velasco.

Following the release of the teen lifeguard comedy “Malibu Rescue,” Netflix will launch a series with the same characters. The film will premiere on May 13 and stars Ricardo Hurtado and Breanna Yde as junior lifeguards from The Valley competing against snobby locals for bragging rights and the highest lifeguard tower on the beach. “Malibu Rescue: The Series” keeps most of the same cast, including Alkoya Brunson, Abby Donnelly, Jackie R. Jacobsen, JT Neal, Bryana Salaz and Jeremy Howard, and follows the teens’ summer adventures, launching on June 3.

RENEWALS

Ahead of the season two premiere, Disney Channel has renewed “Big Hero 6: The Series” for a third season. The newest outing of the animated show begins on May 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT, and the guest voice cast includes Jane Lynch, Will Friedle, Isabella Gomez, Nestor Carbonell and Timothy Simons.