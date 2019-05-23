TV News Roundup: HBO Announces Recipients of 2019 HBOAccess Writing Fellowship

In today’s roundup, Fox Nation announces a fresh slate of programming for the summer and HBO announces the recipients of its HBOAccess Writing Fellowship.

DEVELOPMENT:

HBO has announced the recipients of its 2019 HBOAccess Writing Fellowship. The eight writers selected out of the 3,000 submissions will participate in an 8-month program of master classes and ongoing mentorship with HBO executives as they develop a pilot script for the network. The winners are: Darnell Brown, Elaine Loh, Melody Cooper, Danielle Iman, Lucy Luna, Eddie Mujica, Jessica D. Shields, and Ivan Tsang.

EXECUTIVE NEWS:

Igal Svet is set to become Discovery Channel’s new vice president of production and development where he’ll oversee the network’s documentaries, specials, and Shark Week. The executive comes from National Geographic and was previously the head of development at 2C Media.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox Nation has announced a fresh slate of programming for this summer, including new shows helmed by Fox News Channel contributors Tyrus, Kat Timpf, Tammy Bruce and Lawrence Jones. New additions, which will roll out to subscribers on June 10, include “NUFFSAID,” “Sincerely Kat,” “Get Tammy Bruce,” “Keeping up with Jones,” and “Man on the Street.”

IFC will air a sing-along version of Documentary Now!’s “Original Cast Album: Co-Op” on Friday, June 7. Witten by Seth Meyers and John Mulaney, the doc shows the strenuous overnight recording sessions for the cast album of the musical.