×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’ Trailer Debuts (Watch)

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
EP_6_0036.ARW
CREDIT: Chris Raphael

In today’s TV roundup, Amazon has dropped the trailer for its upcoming show “Good Omens,” which stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant. 

CASTING

Ed Asner will be guest starring on an episode of “Doom Patrol,” airing later in the season. The series, which us currently streaming on the DC Universe platform, features Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero and April Bowlby as a group of whacky superheroes who have to band together to save their mentor, Dr. Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton).

DATES

Netflix has announced the premiere date of April 15 for the debut of a new multi-camera dramedy, “No Good Nick.” The show centers around a 13-year-old girl plotting revenge on an unsuspecting family. However, once she gets to know the family she begins to have second thoughts. It stars Sean Astin, Melissa Joan Hart, Siena Agudong, Lauren Lindsey Donzis, and Kalama Epstein.

Discovery’s “Deadliest Catch” is back for it’s 15th season. A new ship comes to Dutch Harbor, Alaska with a new captain, who claims to know the whereabouts of over a quarter billion dollars worth of king crabs. The hit series returns April 9.

Related

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has released the official trailer for its adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s book “Good Omens.” The series is about an angel (David Tennant) and demon (Michael Sheen) teaming up to prevent the apocalypse. Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, and Michael McKean also star. Neil Gaiman will act as showrunner. The show premieres May 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for EPIX’s original series “Perpetual Grace, LTD” shows a menacing pastor (Ben Kingsley) squaring off against a young grifter (Jimmi Simpson). The noir caper stars Terry O’Quinn, Damon Herriman, Kurtwood Smith, and Luis Guzman. The series premieres June 2.

EVENTS

Freeform announced its panels and participants for the second annual Freeform Summit, which will focus on the impact of youth culture. Panels include: Young Adults Keep Ruining Everything, A Stage For Everyone, What ‘The UnPageant’ Means To The Future Of Representation, Be Whoever The FF You Want, and  Why Won’t You Date Me? Attraction Vs. Implicit Bias, On And Off Screen. The panels will feature “Grown-ish” producer Kenya Barris, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors, model Avie Acosta, and more.

RATINGS

The Voice” narrowly came out on top in a competitive Tuesday ratings race. The NBC show came in at a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, just ahead of “This Is Us” and ABC‘s “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All,” which registered ratings of 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Meanwhile, “The Rookie” benefited from the solid “Bachelor” lead-in, posting its highest rating since November with a 0.8.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Kyle MacLachlan

    Kyle MacLachlan Joins Patricia Heaton in CBS Comedy Pilot 'Carol's Second Act'

    Kyle MacLachlan has been cast in the CBS multi-cam pilot “Carol’s Second Act,” Variety has learned. In the project, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, Carol Chambers (Patricia Heaton) embarks on a unique second act: she’s going to become a doctor. MacLachlan will play Dr. Frost. Described as handsome, affable, and accomplished, Dr. [...]

  • The Act Hulu

    What's Coming to Hulu in March 2019

    As 2019 marches along, Hulu has a couple original series that binge watchers will not want to miss in March. “Shrill,” starring “Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant, is a body-positive comedy that critiques society’s beauty standards and millennial culture. The entire season drops on March 15. On March 20, fans of true crime will be [...]

  • arrow oliver felicity william secret

    'Arrow' to End With Season 8 on The CW

    The next season of “Arrow” will be its last, Variety has learned. The CW’s longest-running DC Comics series, which was renewed for an eighth season back in January, will end after Season 8 airs during the 2019-2020 season. The final season will consist of 10 episodes. “This was a difficult decision to come to, but like [...]

  • AFTER-LIFE_EP06_D19-032.jpg

    TV Review: 'After Life,' From Ricky Gervais

    “After Life” tells a familiar story. A bitter man, this time hardened by the untimely death of his wife, lashes out at a world he believes isn’t worth living in until he opens himself up to the possibility of a new and different happiness. He stubbornly clings to his caustic words and attitude until he [...]

  • HBO Orders Comedy 'Run' From Phoebe

    HBO Orders Comedy 'Run' From Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vicky Jones to Series

    HBO has given a series order to the comedy “Run,” Variety has confirmed. The series follows Ruby, a woman living a humdrum existence, who one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame. [...]

  • Alex Trebek

    'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

    “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The beloved game-show mainstay made the announcement via a video recorded on the “Jeopardy!” set in Culver City, Calif. on Wednesday. The diagnosis was made this week, he said, and while the prognosis is typically “not very encouraging,” he vowed to keep working [...]

  • Bela Bajaria

    Bela Bajaria to Lead Netflix's International Non-English TV Originals

    Netflix has tapped its current vice president of content Bela Bajaria to lead the streaming platform’s international non-English TV originals. Bajaria, who has been with the company since 2016, said that it has an “amazing opportunity to bring stories from different cultures and in different languages to audiences all around the world. Netflix is just [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad