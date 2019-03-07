TV News Roundup: Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’ Trailer Debuts (Watch)

In today’s TV roundup, Amazon has dropped the trailer for its upcoming show “Good Omens,” which stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

CASTING

Ed Asner will be guest starring on an episode of “Doom Patrol,” airing later in the season. The series, which us currently streaming on the DC Universe platform, features Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero and April Bowlby as a group of whacky superheroes who have to band together to save their mentor, Dr. Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton).

DATES

Netflix has announced the premiere date of April 15 for the debut of a new multi-camera dramedy, “No Good Nick.” The show centers around a 13-year-old girl plotting revenge on an unsuspecting family. However, once she gets to know the family she begins to have second thoughts. It stars Sean Astin, Melissa Joan Hart, Siena Agudong, Lauren Lindsey Donzis, and Kalama Epstein.

Discovery’s “Deadliest Catch” is back for it’s 15th season. A new ship comes to Dutch Harbor, Alaska with a new captain, who claims to know the whereabouts of over a quarter billion dollars worth of king crabs. The hit series returns April 9.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon has released the official trailer for its adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s book “Good Omens.” The series is about an angel (David Tennant) and demon (Michael Sheen) teaming up to prevent the apocalypse. Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, and Michael McKean also star. Neil Gaiman will act as showrunner. The show premieres May 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for EPIX’s original series “Perpetual Grace, LTD” shows a menacing pastor (Ben Kingsley) squaring off against a young grifter (Jimmi Simpson). The noir caper stars Terry O’Quinn, Damon Herriman, Kurtwood Smith, and Luis Guzman. The series premieres June 2.

EVENTS

Freeform announced its panels and participants for the second annual Freeform Summit, which will focus on the impact of youth culture. Panels include: Young Adults Keep Ruining Everything, A Stage For Everyone, What ‘The UnPageant’ Means To The Future Of Representation, Be Whoever The FF You Want, and Why Won’t You Date Me? Attraction Vs. Implicit Bias, On And Off Screen. The panels will feature “Grown-ish” producer Kenya Barris, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors, model Avie Acosta, and more.

