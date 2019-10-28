×

TV News Roundup: ‘Genius: Aretha’ Adds Malcolm Barrett, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Three More

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

In today’s roundup, National Geographic announced the ensemble cast joining “Genius: Aretha” and Comedy Central has ordered eight episodes of Bobby Moynihan’s digital series “Loafy.” 

CASTING

Malcolm Barrett (“Timeless, “Preacher”), Patrice Covington (“The Color Purple”), Kimberly Hébert Gregory (“Vice Principals”), Rebecca Naomi Jones (“The Big Sick”), Sanai Victoria (“Black-ish”) have been cast alongside Cynthia Erivo in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha.” Also, Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA TV award-winner Anthony Hemingway joined the anthology series as executive producer and pilot director.

Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell have been cast as series regulars in Peacock’s “Punky Brewsterpilot. From UCP and Universal Television, the multi-camera/hybrid continuation of the ’80s sitcom follows Punky (Soleil Moon Frye), now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

RENEWALS

Comedy Central ordered another eight-episode season for Stoopid Buddy Stoodios“Blark and Son. New episodes will premiere across all of Comedy Central’s digital and social platforms in 2020.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has commissioned a new comedy game show entitled “NICE ONE!” Hosted by Ron Funches, the show pits comedians head-to-head as they compete to out-compliment one another. The series is executive produced by Tom Brunelle and Brad Wollack of Free 90 Media, Evi Regev, Melanie Truhett and Funches.

Comedy Central has ordered eight short-form episodes of “Saturday Night Live” alum Bobby Moynihan’s digital series “Loafy. The animated series follows a weed dealing manatee who runs a drug empire from his water tank at the Center Park Zoo. The show will launch in 2020.

DATES

ION is celebrating the holiday season this year with six new titles and some returning favorites beginning Dec. 1 with “A Christmas Princess” starring Shein Mompremier, Travis Burns, Galyn Görg, Chef Stuart O’Keeffe, Erin Gray. Other new titles include “Christmas Matchmakers, starring Vivica A. Fox, Anna Marie Dobbins, Andrew Philip Rogers, Tracy Nelson and Dorian Gregory, which premieres Dec. 8; “Best Christmas Ball Ever!” starring Elisabeth Harnois, Samuel Hunt, Christian Oliver, Thomas Kraml andJulia Dietze, premiering Dec. 14; “A Beauty & The Beast Christmas, starring Leah Pipes, Ryan Kelley, Rob Raco, GloZell Green, Willam Belli, Carrie Keagan and Donna Mills and premiering Dec. 15; “12 Pups of Christmas” starring Charlotte Sullivan, Donny Boaz, Philip Boyd and Jen Nikolaisen, premiering Dec. 21; and “Christmas Crush” starring Cindy Sampson, Robin Dunne and Chris Violette, premiering Dec. 22.

PROGRAMMING

The newly-rebooted Court TV launched today (Oct. 28) on major market TV stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Seattle-Tacoma, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Denver, Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Portland, Indianapolis, San Diego, Kansas City, Hartford-New Haven, Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, New Orleans and Des Moines-Ames. Court TV runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available to be seen on cable. The new launches will drive the network’s broadcast penetration to nearly 90% of the country and approximately 40% on cable.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Errol Barnett has been named as a national correspondent for CBS News. Beginning effective immediately, Barnett will continue to report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including “CBS This Morning,” the “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” and “CBSN.” He joined CBS News in 2016 as a Washington-based correspondent, covering the White House beat on weekends, and the rest of the country weekdays.

 

More TV

  • TV Roundup: National Geo Announces 'Genius:

    TV News Roundup: 'Genius: Aretha' Adds Malcolm Barrett, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Three More

    In today’s roundup, National Geographic announced the ensemble cast joining “Genius: Aretha” and Comedy Central has ordered eight episodes of Bobby Moynihan’s digital series “Loafy.”  CASTING Malcolm Barrett (“Timeless, “Preacher”), Patrice Covington (“The Color Purple”), Kimberly Hébert Gregory (“Vice Principals”), Rebecca Naomi Jones (“The Big Sick”), Sanai Victoria (“Black-ish”) have been cast alongside Cynthia Erivo [...]

  • Shari Redstone CBS Viacom Merger

    Viacom, CBS Set to Merge in Early December

    CBS and Viacom now plan to merge as soon as early December, the two media companies said Monday, setting in motion the last steps to yet another consolidation in the traditional media sector. The two companies, which will be known as ViacomCBS once the deal is complete, said the pact had secured the approval of [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    Five Questions Ahead of HBO Max's Media Day

    The streaming-war spotlight is shifting to AT&T-owned WarnerMedia on Tuesday, Oct. 29, when the media conglomerate will host a media event on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., to unveil its over-the-top entrant, HBO Max. AT&T chief operating officer and WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey told Variety earlier this year that there is a “tremendous [...]

  • Could Banijay-Endemol Shine Merger Be Vivendi's

    Could Banijay-Endemol Shine Deal Be Vivendi's Ticket to Becoming Global Powerhouse?

    In sealing a $2.2 billion deal to buy Endemol Shine, Banijay Group chairman Stephane Courbit realized a long-held dream to own the producer and distributor of such shows as “Big Brother” and “Peaky Blinders.” But will the merger also pave the way for fulfilling the ambitions of another French media magnate, Vivendi’s Vincent Bolloré? Vivendi [...]

  • Stumptown Mixed-ish The-Rookie

    'Stumptown,' 'Mixed-ish,' 'The Rookie' Land Full Season Orders at ABC

    ABC has given full season orders to freshman shows “Stumptown” and “Mixed-ish” as well as sophomore series “The Rookie.” Both “Stumptown” and “Mixed-ish” are produced solely by ABC Studios, while “The Rookie” is a co-production between ABC Studios and eOne. This marks the first full season pick ups for any of ABC’s fall shows thus [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    AT&T to Spend Upwards of $2 Billion on HBO Max in 2020

    AT&T is telling investors it has the intestinal fortitude to win in the streaming wars — even as its traditional TV business continues to crumble. In guidance the telco provided Monday as part of its third-quarter earnings, AT&T said it will invest in the range of $1.5 billion-$2 billion in HBO Max next year. It [...]

  • Supergirl -- Image Number: Superman-Lois_Firstlook.jpg --

    'Superman and Lois' Starring Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch in the Works at CW

    The CW is developing a series about Superman and Lois Lane starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. The potential series would follow the world’s most famous super hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. “The Flash” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad