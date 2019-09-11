TV News Roundup: ’25 Words or Less’ Celebrity Contestants Include ‘Friends’ Reunion

In today’s TV news roundup, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are among the celebrity contestants on “25 Words or Less.” Also, Ruby Rose, Sarah Snook and Dacre Montgomery will be honored at the Australian in Film Awards.

CASTINGS

Fox TV announced Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Chelsea Handler, Jane Lynch and Rick Fox are among the celebrity contestants to appear on new game show “25 Words or Less.“ The half-hour game show is produced by Dino Bones Prods. and executive produced by Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack, Michael Morris, Michael Canter (who also showruns) and Bruce Sterten. Two teams comprised of celebrities and civilians are pitted against each other as they compete to see who will win the top prize of $10,000. Hosted by Meredith Vieira, “25 Words or Less” will debut Sept. 16.

RENEWALS

Food Network has renewed “Delicious Miss Brown” for a 13-episode second season. Starring Kardea Brown, the daytime series, shot on-location in South Carolina, follows the southern cook as she shares family events, culture and recipes close to her heart. Season 2 is expected to air in 2020.

Disney Channel ordered a second season of scripted-improv hybrid comedy “Just Roll With It” and struck an overall deal with show creators and executive producers Adam Small and Trevor Moore to write and create original programming for Disney Channel and Disney Plus. Production on Season 2 of their current show will begin in September. Additionally, Disney Channel will also host an interactive one hour special entitled, “Just Roll With It: You Decide LIVE!” allowing viewers nationwide to vote on show outcomes. Directed by Sandra Restrepo, the live episode will take place Oct. 4.

DATES

Starz announced its upcoming psychological thriller “Dublin Murders” will premiere Nov. 10. Created by Sarah Phelps, the series is adapted from Tana French’s “Dublin Murder Squad” novels. Set during the height of the Celtic Tiger financial boom of the millennium, Killian Scott and Sarah Greene star as detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox, respectively, who are investigating two murders which seem unrelated at first, but over time exhibit similar themes. Additional cast members include Conleth Hill and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Discovery, Inc. hired Mike Rich as head of sports marketing solutions, effective Sept. 23. Rich will lead Eurosport’s commercial sales organization and help execute a strategy that leverages Discovery’s premium sports portfolio. Rich comes to Discovery from Fox Networks, where he served as executive vice president of sales and content partnerships in Asia.

Mona Garcea joined Kingdom as head of television, reporting to co-CEOs Kevin Downes and Jon Erwin, as part of their overall, multi-platform deal at Lionsgate. Garcea, a long-time Chuck Lorre protege, will identify and develop family entertainment with broad commercial appeal. She was a producer on more than 120 episodes of “Mike & Molly,” and served as a coordinating producer on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men.” She also produced all episodes of the Netflix series “Disjointed,” among other series.

EVENTS

Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco will take over 10 comedy clubs for the fourth Team Coco House between Oct. 3 and 5. The tour kicks off in Atlanta, Ga. with Rell Battle, Caleb Synan, Dina Hashem and David Perdue & Katie Hughes at Laughing Skull Lounge and continues onto places such as Austin, Texas with Ron Funches; Philadelphia, Pa. with Laurie Kilmartin; Tampa, Fla. with Roy Wood Jr.; Salt Lake City, Utah with Deon Cole; Los Angeles, Calif. with more than 30 comedians appearing at the Hollywood Improv; Bloomington, Ind. with Kyle Kinane; Nashville, Tenn. with Christina Pazsitzky; Minneapolis, Minn. with Sam Morril; and Denver, Colo. with Chad Daniels and Pete Holmes.

The North Fork TV Festival released the trailer for the upcoming two-day event taking place Oct. 4-5 in Greenport, NY. Featuring special guests Chris Noth, Kelsey Grammer and Constance Wu, the event will look at a series of independent and scripted television programs including through pilot screenings and panels.

AWARD SHOWS

Ruby Rose, Sarah Snook, Dacre Montgomery, Anthony Maras and Bill Draper will be honored at the 8th Annual Australians in Film Awards. Rose, who stars as the titular superhero in the CW’s “Batwoman,” will receive the Create NSW Annette Kellerman Award; Snook (“Succession”), Montgomery (“Stranger Things”), and director Maras (“Hotel Mumbai”) will each take home the Screen Australia Breakthrough Award. Warner Bros’ president of worldwide physical production Draper will be honored with the Ausfilm International Award for his contribution to the Australian film industry. Hosted by comedian Eddie Perfect, the event will take place Oct. 23 at the Intercontinental Los Angeles.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) elected new board members Tuesday, including Kate Adler, executive vice president, comedy development, CBS Television Studios; Charlie Andrews, executive vice president, drama programming, development & event series, Fox; Nick Grad, president of original programming, FX Entertainment; entertainment executive David Madden, who most recently served as president of programming, AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios; Andrew Miller, agent, television department, CAA; Francesca Orsi,executive vice president and head of drama programming, HBO; Craig Piligian, president and CEO, Pilgrim Media Group; Beatrice Springborn, vice president, content development, Hulu; and Odetta Watkins, executive vice president, current programming, Warner Bros. Television. These members were elected for a three-year term, to begin this month. Additionally, the HRTS has formed an advisory council to “enable the organization to achieve its long-term goals by tapping the expertise of previous directors to contribute in areas they are passionate about to advance the organization, open new areas of focus and ensure HRTS remains a valued resource within the industry.” These members, who include Craig Erwich, senior vice president, content, Hulu; Andy Friendly, president, Andy Friendly Productions; Kelly Goode, vice president, current programming, Warner Bros. Television; Ian Moffitt, senior agent, international TV, ICM Partners; David Nevins, chief creative officer, CBS and chairman and CEO, Showtime Networks, CBS Corporation/Showtime Networks; Eric Schrier, president, FX Entertainment; David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios; Sarah Timberman, principal, Timberman/Beverly Productions; and Jeff Wachtel, president, NBCUniversal International Studios, will serve a one-year term.