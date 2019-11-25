×
TV News Roundup: Freeform’s ‘Grown-ish’ Drops Season 3 Teaser (Watch)

GROWN-ISH - "Mind Playing Tricks on Me" - Aaron hosts an elegant fundraiser for his new "Black Minds Matter" cause, bringing everyone together for a night to remember. The gang is excited to meet the event's special guest, especially Luca, and Zoey makes sure to do everything to get him the face time he wants. Sky is feeling overwhelmed by Jazz and Doug's overattentiveness. This episode of "grown-ish" airs July 31 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EDT) on Freeform. (Freeform/Christopher Willard)LUKA SABBAT, YARA SHAHIDI
CREDIT: Freeform

In today’s TV news roundup, Freeform’s “Grown-ish” hints at a potential pregnancy in Season 3, and Netflix releases the official trailer for Michelle Wolf’s new comedy special. 

DATES

“Call the Midwife” will return to PBS for a holiday special on Dec. 25. The series follows nurses, midwives and nuns who visit poor, expectant mothers. 

Paramount Network’s new scripted dramedy 68 Whiskey premieres Jan. 15. As a follow-up to “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner, “68 Whiskey” follows Army medics stationed in Afghanistan. The series stars Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler. Watch a preview below:

PBS“Expedition With Steve Backshall” premieres Jan. 15. The new 10-episode documentary series follows naturalist Steve Backshall as he adventures into undiscovered territory and endures extreme physical challenges. Watch a preview below:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the official trailer of “Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show, premiering Dec. 6. The six-episode sketch series explores topics ranging from pop culture to social issues. Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses and Keisha Zollar of Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society star. 

Netflix released the official trailer of Michelle Wolf’s new comedy special, “Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, premiering Dec. 10. Wolf’s special explores gender equality and explains why society should be “less” woke. 

AMC released a sneak peek at Jason Segel‘s “Dispatches From Elsewhere. The 10-hour first season of the new anthology series follows four separate people being brought together by chance. Academy Award-winning Sally Field, Emmy-nominated Richard E. Grant, Grammy-winning André 300 and Eve Lindley star alongside Segel. 

Freeform’s Grown-ish released a third season teaser hinting at a possible pregnancy. The series picks up after the second season cliffhanger finale with Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends moving off campus. “Grown-ish” also stars Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. Season 3 premieres Jan. 16

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Meg Oliver, an award-winning journalist, has been named a CBS News correspondent. Oliver will be based in New York and report for all CBS News programs and platforms including “CBS This Morning” and “CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell.

Claudia Coles and Jenn Toner have been promoted to senior vice presidents of communications for Warner Media Sales & International. Lauren McCabe will become vice president of communications and distribution, while Ben Gold was promoted to director of corporate communications. These promotions follow Oliver Herrgesell’s promotion to executive vice president of communications. 

SPECIALS

Grammy Award-winning LL Cool J will host “The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” for the first time. In addition to hosting, LL Cool J will be an honoree alongside Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt and Michael Tilson Thomas (“Sesame Street”). The special broadcasts Dec. 15.

