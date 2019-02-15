TV News Roundup: Fox Drops ‘Gotham’ Final Season Trailer (Watch)

×
GOTHAM: L-R: Guest star Cameron Monaghan and David Mazouz in the ÒA Dark Knight: No ManÕs LandÓ season finale episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Giovanni Rufino / FOX

In today’s TV news roundup, Fox released a new trailer for an upcoming episode of “Gotham” and Disney has announced the cast for its upcoming “High School Musical” series. 

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released a new trailer and the official poster for the upcoming fourth season of “Billions,” premiering March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the video, former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) give a sneak peak into their new alliance this season as they work to eradicate all of their rivals. “Billions” was created by Andrew Ross Sorkin alongside executive producers and showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

Fox released a new trailer for an upcoming episode of “Gotham,” premiering Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. In the episode, detective Gordon (Ben McKenzie) tries to uncover a criminal organization working to end Gotham’s reunification with the mainland while Jeremiah (guest star Cameron Monaghan) returns to recreate the death of Bruce’s (David Mazouz) parents in front of him. Other guest stars include Benedict Samuel as Jervis Tetch/Mad Hatter and Francesca Root-Dodson as Ecco.

Amazon Prime released a new trailer for its upcoming drama series “Made in Heaven,” premiering March 8. In the trailer, viewers get a first look at the lives of Tara and Karan, two Delhi-based wedding planners, as they work against the backdrop of several big fat Indian weddings. Cast members include Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti created the show, and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox has named Mike Nelson has its new executive vice president and chief financial officer of Fox Television Stations. Beginning March 1, Nelson will oversee all financial functions for the organization while reporting to CEO Jack Abernethy. Previously, Nelson worked as the executive vice president and chief financial officer and as the executive vice president and controller for Twentieth Century Fox Film. Fox Corporation – a spinoff of 21st Century Fox’s merger with The Walt Disney Company – has hired Joseph Dorrego as its chief investor relations officer and executive vice president of corporate initiatives. In the role, Dorrego will lead the development and execution of Fox Corporation’s investor relations program as well as other corporate initiatives. Previously, Dorrego worked as the chief financial officer for Fox Television Stations as well as the vice president of investor relations for 21CF.

CASTINGS

Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, and Mark St. Cyr are joining previously announced star Joshua Bassett for the Disney+ original series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Picking up nearly 15 years after the original movie aired, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will follow a group of students at East High as they count down the days to their own production of “High School Musical.” Tim Federle is executive producing alongside showrunner Oliver Goldstick, and production is currently underway at Salt Lake City, Utah.

