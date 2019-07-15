×

TV News Roundup: Food Network Announces Premiere Date of ‘Good Eats: The Return’

Alton Brown
CREDIT: Victoria Will]/Invision/AP

In today’s roundup, Showtime releases a full-length trailer for “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” and Food Network announces the return of Alton Brown’s “Good Eats.” 

DATES

After taking a break from the series, Alton Brown will bring “Good Eats” back to Food Network’s primetime lineup with “Good Eats: The Return.”  In its first new episodes since 2012, Brown pursues an all new map of food exploration. The series airs Sunday, Aug. 25.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released the official poster and trailer for new series, “On Becoming A God in Central Florida.” Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, Kirsten Dunst plays Krystal Stubbs, a minimum wage water park employee who cons her way to the top ranks of a multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme. Dunst is joined in the dark comedy by Theodore Pellerin, Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto and Ted Levine.

on becoming a god in central florida
CREDIT: Showtime

Watch a sneak peek of CNBC‘s new home renovation series, “Cash Pad” above. “Bachelorette” couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers team up with homeowners to turn their struggling rental properties into profitable sources of income. The new show airs Tuesday, July 23.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

MGM’s Evolution Media has promoted Alex Baskin to president alongside Douglas Ross. Baskin has been with the production company behind such shows as “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” since 2006. Evolution has also named Rabih Gholam  as executive VP of development, reporting to Baskin. Gholam comes to Evolution after stints at Studio 71 and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

DEALS

Propagate has backed “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua’s production company, Fuqua Films, with a multi-year overall production deal for scripted and non-scripted TV. The exclusive deal will see Fuqua expand his television production activities.

AWARD SHOWS

NBC News‘ chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC‘s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Andrea Mitchell will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 40th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced.

