TV News Roundup: ‘Euphoria’ Finale Draws Series High Ratings

In today’s TV news roundup, the finale of HBO’s “Euphoria” posts solid viewership figures, and Amazon drops the first official trailer for “Carnival Row.”

RATINGS

HBO’s “Euphoria” delivered 1.2 million viewers across the cabler’s multiple platforms, including just over 500,000 who tuned in to the live broadcast. That represents a series high for the Zendaya series. For comparison, the finale of “Big Little Lies” season 2 garnered 2 million viewers. The finale ofdelivered 1.2 million viewers across the cabler’s multiple platforms, including just over 500,000 who tuned in to the live broadcast. That represents a series high for theseries. For comparison, the finale of “Big Little Lies” season 2 garnered 2 million viewers.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime has released the first official trailer for “Carnival Row,” premiering Aug. 30. Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in the Amazon Original which is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man.

EPIX has released a new trailer for its forthcoming series “Godfather of Harlem,” premiering Sept. 29. The 10-episode series will follow infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) as he returns to his hometown in New York City after ten years in prison. With the Harlem streets now controlled by the Italian mob, Johnson must take on the new mobsters to regain control. Additional cast members include Vincent D’Onofrio, lfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, and Paul Sorvino.

DC Universe has dropped a teaser for Season 2 of “Titans,” premiering Sept. 6. The sneak peek features heroes such as Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Deathstroke (Esai Morales), and Bruce Wayne, played by “Game of Thrones” star Iain Glen.

YouTube has released the first trailer for “A Student’s Guide to Your First year of College,” featuring interviews with experts, upperclassmen, and notes from a panel at the Beating The Odds summit which includes Michelle Obama, Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. Produced by both YouTube Originals and NowThis, the video will be the first in a series as part of Michelle Obama’s college prep learning playlist debuting Sept. 4.

PROGRAMMING

“Good Trouble” will celebrate the holidays on Freeform this winter with a 2-hour special. Following the show’s Season 2 finale, the Disney-owned network will air a Christmas-themed episode featuring all its regular cast members, including Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, and Tommy Martinez.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

David Bank has joined A+E Networks as the executive vice president of corporate development and strategy. Based in New York, Bank will will be responsible for long-term strategic and business development plans, including identifying potential partners in the marketplace, and exploring opportunities that align with the company’s forecasted objectives.