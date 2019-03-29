×
TV News Roundup: EPIX Releases Teaser for DC Origin Story ‘Pennyworth’ (Watch)

CREDIT: EPIX

In today’s roundup, EPIX releases the first teaser for the Batman-spinoff “Pennyworth” and Funny or Die begins production on an interactive murder mystery.

DATES

The third season of Netflix’s anthology comedy series “Easy” will return on May 10, and the nine-episode run will follow new characters as they navigate love, sex, culture and technology in Chicago. The cast includes Jake Johnson, Sophia Bush, David Franco, Zazie Beetz and Kiersey Clemons.

FIRST LOOKS

EPIX has released the first teaser for “Pennyworth,” the origin story of Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon. The 10-episode, hour-long drama series will show the early life of the character as he meets Bruce’s father Thomas Wayne in 1960s London. Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Emma Paetz and Polly Walker round out the cast.

DEVELOPMENT

Production has begun for “The Coop” a new interactive series produced by Funny or Die for multimedia entertainment company Eko. The eight-episode series focuses on a mysterious murder of a housemate on a reality TV show, and the viewer will decide which of the remaining cast committed the crime and determine their motives. The main cast includes Brian Huskey, Deborah Baker Jr., Jordan Gavaris , Lou Wilson and Travis Mills.

TV One has announced that production is underway in Atlanta for its new original film “The Bobby DeBarge Story,” slated to premiere in June 2019. The movie stars Roshon Fegan as the titular ’70s R&B singer from the legendary pop group DeBarge and follows his rise to fame. Tyra Ferrell, Adrian Marcel, Outkast member Big Boi and singer Lloyd also portray characters in the film.

Related

RATINGS

The premiere of NBC’s “Abby’s” delivered sobering ratings for the network. With a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.6 million total viewers, the Natalie Morales show never stood much of a chance in the 9:30 p.m. slot up against the NCAA basketball on CBS and “Station 19” on ABC. The sports broadcast won the night with an average rating of 1.6 and around 6 million viewers, while the “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff more than doubled “Abby’s” rating and total viewership.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Josh Reader has been named executive vice president of business development at AMC Networks, the company announced today. In his new position, he will pursue new partnerships, identify new business and growth opportunities and work with senior management on corporate strategic planning. Previously, he was a senior executive at the entertainment company.

Fox Sports announced today that Dan Donnelly has been named senior vice president of ad sales marketing at the company. He will oversee the sports marketing division, creating opportunities for brands to be represented across all Fox Sports properties.

