TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases ‘The End of the F***ing World’ Season 2 Trailer

The End of the F***ing World
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s TV News roundup, Netflix releases the Season 2 trailer for “The End of the F***ing World” and Quibi greenlights a show from Kiari “Offset” Cephus.

Netflix released a dialogue-less Season 2 trailer for the dark comedy series “The End of the F***ing World,” which premieres Nov. 5. The series picks up two years after the Season 1 finale with Alyssa (Jessica Barden) still reeling from the events with James (Alex Lawther). Season 2 adds Naomi Ackie to the cast.

Quibi has greenlit “Skrrt with Offset, a new car series hosted by Kiari “Offset” Cephus from hip-hop trio Migos. “From ‘Fastest Car’ to ‘Top Gear,’ we have creatively helped define the television car genre,” said executive producer Scott Weintrob. “’Skrrt with Offset’ will continue to drive the genre to the next level and I’m excited to cross the finish line with Offset as he is a true car expert.” STXtelevision, Large Eyes and Quality Control produce.

Fox News has promoted contributor Lawrence Jones to a regular substitute host and co-host role. “I am thrilled to continue my time at Fox News and Fox Nation, expanding my role into more regular appearances across all platforms,” Jones said. “Throughout my tenure, it has been an honor to cover the pressing issues facing millions of Americans and I look forward to furthering the conversation on those critical topics.” In addition to hosting “Keeping up with Jones” and “Man on the Street,” Jones will appear on “The Five” and “Outnumbered.”

    The End of the F***ing World

