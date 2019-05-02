TV News Roundup: Elizabeth Banks To Host ABC’s Game Show ‘Press Your Luck’

In today’s roundup, Elizabeth Banks is set to host ABC’s new game show “Press Your Luck,” and HBO’s released the first trailer for its upcoming series “The Righteous Gemstones.”

CASTING

Elizabeth Banks will now add game show host to her credits as the newly announced host of ABC’s “Press Your Luck” premiering June 12. Produced by Fremantle, the game show will feature three contestants in each episode as they compete for cash and prizes by answering questions and avoiding the WHAMMY, who can take all their winnings. Banks will also executive produce the show.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming original series “The Righteous Gemstones.” Debuting in August, the comedy follows a world-famous televangelist family as they devise greedy schemes to stay at the top of the TV ministry game. The trailer gives a sneak peak of the satirical family played by John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, and Danny McBride who also serves as a writer, director, and executive producer on the series.

The trailer for Season 2 of Starz original series “Vida” debuted Thursday. The drama series, about two Mexican-American sisters from East LA, will return with 10 half-hour episodes on May 23. Taking off from the first season’s plot, Season 2 will see Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) as they rebuild their mother’s business and combat gentrification in their city.

DATES

FX has rounded out its summer slate with premiere dates for “Baskets,” “Legion,” and “Snowfall.” “Baskets,” the comedy series starring Zach Galifianakis will premiere its fourth season on June 13, and the third and final season of “Legion,” Noah Hawley’s drama, will return on June 24. July 10 will see the Season 3 premiere of “Snowfall,” co-created by John Singleton.

AWARD SHOWS

CMT announced that country group Little Big Town will host the 2019 CMT Music Awards for the second consecutive year. The fan-voted award show airs live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m ET/PT.