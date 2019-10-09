×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: ‘American Gods’ Adds Dominique Jackson, Eric Johnson

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Starz

In today’s TV news roundup, Starz announces more “American Gods” Season 3 cast and Netflix orders “Ghee Happy.”

CASTING

Starz announced Dominique Jackson (“Pose”) and Eric Johnson (“The Girlfriend Experience”) will recur in the upcoming third season ofAmerican Gods.” Jackson will play Ms. World, an incarnation of Mr. World, while Johnson will play Chad Mulligan, Lakeside’s chief of police. The two join the previously announced third season additions Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren, Blythe Danner as Demeter, Herizen Guardiola as Oshun and new series regular Ashley Reyes.

RENEWALS

“Searching for Home: Coming Back from War” has been renewed  for five more years and is set to air on PBS stations nationwide on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. The show provides an unflinching look into the life of returning veterans who are in search of the home that they left behind physically, mentally and spiritually. It is executive produced by Anthony Edwards, and directed and written by Eric Christiansen.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer for David Chang’s new series “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner”, which airs globally on Oct. 23.  The series features Chang traveling to cities around the world with different celebrity friends to discover food and culture. With each new discovery, Chang and his friends not only learn about the different cuisines, but they also learn about themselves. Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Kate McKinnon and Lena Waithe guest star as celebrity friends in the show. The series is produced by Tremolo Productions in association with Majordomo Media. Morgan Neville, Dara Horenblas, David Chang, Christopher Chen, Caryn Capotsto and Blake Davis serve as executive producers.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix announced it has ordered an animated preschool series titled “Ghee Happy” from the Academy Award-winning director and animator Sanjay Patel (“Toy Story 2”). “Ghee Happy” re-imagines the Hindu deities as little kids discovering their powers while attending daycare. “Having finally become a parent, I’m so excited and lucky to be able to create a preschool series that introduces the great pantheon of Hindu deities, not just into a beautiful and colorful series that is truly entertaining and original to my kiddos, but to families around the world,” said Patel.

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: 'American Gods' Adds

    TV News Roundup: 'American Gods' Adds Dominique Jackson, Eric Johnson

    In today’s TV news roundup, Starz announces more “American Gods” Season 3 cast and Netflix orders “Ghee Happy.” CASTING Starz announced Dominique Jackson (“Pose”) and Eric Johnson (“The Girlfriend Experience”) will recur in the upcoming third season of “American Gods.” Jackson will play Ms. World, an incarnation of Mr. World, while Johnson will play Chad [...]

  • Tyler Perry Walk of Fame

    Tyler Perry on His Historic New Studio, Georgia's Abortion Bill Controversy

    Tyler Perry has put down deep roots in the state of Georgia, becoming the first African American to independently own his own studio — one whose acreage exceeds that of Warner Bros, Paramount and Walt Disney’s Hollywood lots combined. But Perry’s decision to put down those big, expensive roots hasn’t come without controversy — or [...]

  • Ronan Farrow Noah Oppenheim

    Ronan Farrow, NBC News Spar Over Explosive Accusations in 'Catch and Kill'

    NBC News and its leadership are painted in an extremely dark light in Ronan Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill.” The book about his Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting on Harvey Weinstein’s history of alleged sexual assault details Farrow’s assertion that NBC News tried to kill his investigative report because it was compromised by a history of [...]

  • Jenna Dewan28th Annual Environmental Media Association

    Jenna Dewan to Host 'Flirty Dancing' Dating Show on Fox

    Jenna Dewan has scored her next hosting gig after “World of Dance.” The multi-hyphenate has been announced as the emcee for “Flirty Dancing,” a new dancing-dating show hybrid coming to Fox. The show, based on the U.K. format, is set to premiere in winter 2019. The setup for “Flirty Dancing” sees two complete strangers learn [...]

  • RHYTHM AND FLOW Cardi B Chance

    Netflix Experiments in Music Competition Genre With Cardi B's 'Rhythm + Flow'

    It’s no secret. Netflix has what a lot of the broadcast networks want: creative freedom, no censorship and a seemingly endless pool of money for talent. But what the streaming giant has not had is a music competition series — until now. With hits like “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol” and “The Masked [...]

  • Norman Lear Variety Cover Story

    BAFTA LA Selects Norman Lear for Excellence in Television Award

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles has selected Norman Lear as the recipient of the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television. He will be honored at the Britannia Awards ceremonies on Oct. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Previously announced honorees are Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Jane Fonda, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad