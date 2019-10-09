TV News Roundup: ‘American Gods’ Adds Dominique Jackson, Eric Johnson

In today’s TV news roundup, Starz announces more “American Gods” Season 3 cast and Netflix orders “Ghee Happy.”

CASTING

Starz announced Dominique Jackson (“Pose”) and Eric Johnson (“The Girlfriend Experience”) will recur in the upcoming third season of “American Gods.” Jackson will play Ms. World, an incarnation of Mr. World, while Johnson will play Chad Mulligan, Lakeside’s chief of police. The two join the previously announced third season additions Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren, Blythe Danner as Demeter, Herizen Guardiola as Oshun and new series regular Ashley Reyes.

RENEWALS

“Searching for Home: Coming Back from War” has been renewed for five more years and is set to air on PBS stations nationwide on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. The show provides an unflinching look into the life of returning veterans who are in search of the home that they left behind physically, mentally and spiritually. It is executive produced by Anthony Edwards, and directed and written by Eric Christiansen.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the trailer for David Chang’s new series “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner”, which airs globally on Oct. 23. The series features Chang traveling to cities around the world with different celebrity friends to discover food and culture. With each new discovery, Chang and his friends not only learn about the different cuisines, but they also learn about themselves. Seth Rogen, Chrissy Teigen, Kate McKinnon and Lena Waithe guest star as celebrity friends in the show. The series is produced by Tremolo Productions in association with Majordomo Media. Morgan Neville, Dara Horenblas, David Chang, Christopher Chen, Caryn Capotsto and Blake Davis serve as executive producers.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix announced it has ordered an animated preschool series titled “Ghee Happy” from the Academy Award-winning director and animator Sanjay Patel (“Toy Story 2”). “Ghee Happy” re-imagines the Hindu deities as little kids discovering their powers while attending daycare. “Having finally become a parent, I’m so excited and lucky to be able to create a preschool series that introduces the great pantheon of Hindu deities, not just into a beautiful and colorful series that is truly entertaining and original to my kiddos, but to families around the world,” said Patel.