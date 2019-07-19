×

TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Season 3 Trailer For ‘Dear White People’

DEAR WHITE PEOPLE
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lara Solanki/Netflix

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix releases a trailer for the third season of “Dear White People,” and Disney casts Billy Campbell and Kathy Najimy in upcoming Disney Junior series, “The Rocketeer.”

CASTING

Billy Campbell and Kathy Najimy have joined the cast of forthcoming animated series “The Rocketeer.” The seasoned actors will voice character Kitana Secord’s (Kitana Turnbull) parents, Dave and Sareena Secord in the Disney Junior series that follows Kit’s journey as she protects her town of Hughesville from danger.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for the third season of Dear White People, which will launch on the streamer on Aug. 2. This season sees college-radio host, Sam White (Logan Browning), quitting her show and leaving the broadcasting to her close friend Joelle Brooks (Ashley Blaine Featherson). Meanwhile, a secret society makes plans to shake things up on campus, and Yvette Nicole Brown, Blair Underwood and Laverne Cox guest star. You can watch the trailer below:

Streaming service, Shudder dropped the first trailer for new horror anthology series, Creepshow. Starring David Arguette, Tobin Bell, Adreinne Barbeau, Big Boi, Kid Cudi, Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Davison, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, DJ Qualls and Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito, the show is based on the 1982 film written by Stephen King. The first season will explore stories such as Stephen King’s “Grey Matter,” as well as “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill, “All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones, and others. The series will premiere Sept. 26.

Blumhouse Television revealed a new look at “No One Saw A Thing,” its upcoming six-episode true crime docuseries that premieres Aug. 1 on Sundance TV. The series examines the unsolved murder of a supposed town bully who was killed in front of almost 60 people — though witnesses denied having seen anything. Avi Belkin directs and serves as executive producer along with Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, and Marci Wiseman.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix announced a new documentary series, “Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner,” which will launch globally in the fall. Executive produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville, each episode will feature James Beard award-winning chef David Chang and various celebrity guests as they travel through different cities to explore diverse cultures and cuisines.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News appointed Jason Ehrich to executive vice president of audience development and strategic partnerships, effective immediately. He will oversee digital partnership strategy while focusing on audience growth, maximizing revenue streams, and developing business models. Prior to this position, Ehrich served as the executive vice president of marketing, on-air promotions, audience development and social media.

    ‘The Boys’ Lands Early Season 2 Renewal at Amazon

    Big Blackout Looms as CBS, AT&T Go Down to Wire on Renewal Talks

A blackout affecting CBS stations in major markets throughout the country looms as CBS and AT&T executives go down to the wire on negotiations for a retransmission consent deal covering 28 O&O stations. The sides have sparred publicly during the past few days as 11 p.m. PT Friday expiration of the previous contract approached. AT&T

    Big Blackout Looms as CBS, AT&T Go Down to Wire on Renewal Talks

    A blackout affecting CBS stations in major markets throughout the country looms as CBS and AT&T executives go down to the wire on negotiations for a retransmission consent deal covering 28 O&O stations. The sides have sparred publicly during the past few days as 11 p.m. PT Friday expiration of the previous contract approached. AT&T [...]

    Andrew Lincoln's ‘Walking Dead’ Movies to Be Released Only in Theaters

    The first planned movie centered on “The Walking Dead” character Rick Grimes will now run in theaters rather than on AMC. The announcement was made with a brief teaser video played at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, with the video ending with the words “Only in Theaters.” The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures. [...]

    ICM Responds to WGA Packaging Lawsuit: Claims are 'Baseless' and 'Absurd'

    ICM Partners has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed against four major talent agencies by the Writers Guild of America as part of the larger war between agencies and the guild over packaging fees on TV series and movies. The guild sued ICM, CAA, WME and UTA in California state court in April, [...]

    Jennifer Beals Seeking SAG-AFTRA Board Seat as Matthew Modine Ally (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jennifer Beals is running for a SAG-AFTRA national board seat as a member of presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s progressive Membership First slate. Beals is best known for starring as Bette Porter on the Showtime series “The L Word” and for her lead role as Alex Owens in the 1983 hit “Flashdance.” She’s starred in the [...]

