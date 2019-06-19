×
TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets ‘Dear White People’ Season 3 Premiere Date

DEAR WHITE PEOPLE
CREDIT: Adam Rose/Netflix

In today’s TV roundup, “Dear White People” sets an August 2 premiere and Showtime acquires the six-episode comedy series “Back to Life.”

DATES

Dear White People will return for its third season on August 2. The news was announced in a comedic sketch posted to Netflix‘s Youtube channel, in which the series’ cast members debate sweet versus salty grits. The new season will continue to follow students of a predominantly white Ivy League university as they confront racial tensions and dramatic personal relationships.

Netflix also announced a slew of summer premiere dates via a promotional video. The streamer’s forthcoming sitcom “Family Reunion” will premiere July 10, “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster Frankenstein,” the mockumentary comedy special starring David Harbour, will debut July 16, and “Workin’ Moms” will return for season 2 on July 25.

OWN has announced an August 14 premiere for its drama series “David Makes Man” from Oscar-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”). Starring Phylicia Rashad and Akili McDowell, the series centers around a 14 year-old prodigy from the projects dealing with the death of his close friend and working to find his mother a way out of poverty. McCraney serves as executive producer of the series alongside Dee Harris-Lawrence who serves as showrunner. Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy all also serve as executive producers.

ACQUISITIONS

Showtime has acquired the U.S. rights to the six-episode comedy series “Back to Life” from “Fleabag” producers Harry and Jack Williams and Daisy Haggard. The series, which premieres August 6, follows Miri Matteson who returns to her hometown after 18 years behind bars. Comedian Laura Solon wrote the series alongside Haggard.

SYNDICATION

Daytime talk producer Talia Parkinson-Jones has been named co-executive producer of ABC’s talk show “Tamron Hall.” She will be joined by Andrew Scher, who is coming on board as a supervising producer. Broadcast from New York City, the live and taped shows will premiere in national syndication on September 9.

RATINGS

Showtime’s Boston cop drama “City on a Hill” premiered to a total viewership of 532,000 during its initial broadcast on Sunday night. Taking into account Sunday replays and 10 days of advanced viewing, the debut episode has been watched by around 1.4 million viewers to date. The series stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge as a seasoned FBI vet and an assistant district attorney who team up to combat crime in the city.

