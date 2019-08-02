×

TV News Roundup: Daveed Diggs, Wyatt Russell Join Ethan Hawke Showtime Series

In today’s TV News roundup, Daveed Diggs and Wyatt Russell join a new limited series at Showtime, and the network drops a first look at its upcoming comedy series “Back To Life.”

CASTING

Daveed Diggs and Wyatt Russell have been cast in Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird.” Grammy and Tony Award winner Diggs will play abolitionist Frederick Douglass, while Russell will play Jeb Stuart, a federal officer sent to catch John Brown, played by Ethan Hawke. Told from the perspective of an enslaved boy who is part of Brown’s abolitionist soldiers, Onion (Joshua Johnson-Lionel), “The Good Lord Bird” details the story of Bleeding Kansas and the famous Harper’s Ferry raid led by Brown in 1859.

Bob Harper will return as host of “The Biggest Loser” for the series reboot premiering in 2020, USA Network announced. Harper was a key element of the original show which ran for 17 seasons. He will be joined by a team of new trainers in the upcoming season.

FIRST LOOKS 

Jack and Harry Williams and Daisy Haggard unveiled a trailer for the dark comedy series “Back To Life” at the Showtime Television Press Association summer press tour. Written by Haggard and Laura Solon, the series follows Miri Matteson (Haggard) as she attempts to revive old relationships, make new ones, and return to adult life in her coastal hometown, following her release from prison where she spent 18 years. The show premieres on the cabler on Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

