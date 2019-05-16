×
TV News Roundup: New Comedy Central Series ‘South Side’ Sets Premiere Date

CREDIT: Comedy Central

In today’s roundup, Comedy Central’s “South Side” sets a premiere date, and “Drag Race” producers announce a drag docuseries, “Werq the World.”

DATES

South Side,” a new scripted comedy set at a rental store in the South Side of Chicago, will premiere on Comedy Central on July 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series is written by and stars Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, both “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” alumni, as two community college grads trying to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.

World of Wonder, producers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will debut a drag docuseries called “Werq the World” on the new streaming site WOWPresents Plus on June 6 at 5 p.m. PT. The 10-episode series takes viewers on a worldwide tour with popular drag queens like ShangelaAlyssa Edwards, ValentinaLatrice RoyaleAquaria and many more.

From WNYC Studios and comedians Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos, the new podcast “Adulting” will help listeners navigate the troubles of adulthood when it launches on May 21, Variety has exclusively obtained. Joined by guests like Jim GaffiganDanielle Brooks and Phoebe Robinson, the show will explore issues like raising kids, asking for a promotion and splitting the check. It will be available on wnyc.org, iTunes and other podcast services.

FIRST LOOKS

NBC has given a behind-the-scenes teaser of “One Red Nose Day and a Wedding,” the one-off sequel to “Four Weddings and a Funeral” as a part of the “Red Nose Day Special” on May 23. The reunion special brings back most of the original cast, like Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas and Rowan Atkinson, and guest stars Alicia Vikander, Lily James and Sam Smith.

CBS All Access has released the official trailer for Season 2 of “Strange Angel,” the period drama following Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor), a scientist, occultist and pioneer of America’s rocketry program. Premiering on June 13 with seven weekly episodes, the new season sees the rocket business grow during World War II and Parsons become closer to cult leader Aleister Crowley (Angus Macfadyen).

DEALS

Lionsgate has bought the international distribution rights to “Ramy,” the Muslim-American comedy from Ramy Youssef on Hulu. Lionsgate will showcase the series to international buyers during its LA Screenings presentation on May 19, where Youssef will also speak about his inspiration for the show following its renewal.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Allyance Media Group has promoted Tommy Coriale from general manager of DIGA Studios to executive vice president of production of AMG and head of DIGA. He will oversee production across all of AMG and the daily business and operations of DIGA. Additionally, Stacey Altman has been made senior vice president of unscripted development at DIGA and Andrew Portnoy has joined as senior vice president of production.

