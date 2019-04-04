TV News Roundup: YouTube Original ‘Cobra Kai’ Debuts Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, trailers drop for Season 2 of YouTube Original “Cobra Kai” and Netflix’s new teen drama “The Society.”

FIRST LOOKS

The YouTube Original hit series “Cobra Kai” will further channel “Karate Kid” in its second season, premiering on April 24. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will face off again as they recruit students to their opposing dojos, drawing battle lines between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai.

The sophomore season of Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” will air on Paramount Network on June 19 at 10 p.m ET/PT. The trailer shows the Duttons fending off new threats to their home and internal conflicts that may break apart the ranching family. The cast includes Taylor Sheridan, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley.

DATES

Season 3 of the well-manicured dramedy “Claws” will premiere on TNT on June 9 at 9 p.m. Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran and Jenn Lyon star as treacherous manicurists working in Manatee County, Fla. The new season will up the stakes as leader Desna (Nash) expands their business. Nash and Preston will each direct an upcoming episode.

In a teaser trailer, Netflix has announced the new drama series “The Society” will launch on May 10. The 10-episode season follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a copy of their hometown without their parents, and they must learn to rule themselves and get back home. The cast includes Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan and Kristine Froseth.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Related TV News Roundup: Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special Drops First Trailer Niecy Nash on Realizing Her Childhood Goal of Being 'Black, Fabulous and on TV'

Berlanti Productions, the Warner Bros. TV-based company of producer Greg Berlanti, has hired Erika Kennair and Jonathan Gabay as its new SVPs of development. Kennair was most recently VP of comedy development at ABC, where she worked on half-hour shows such as “Roseanne” and “The Conners.” Gabay comes to the company from Fox where he was SVP of comedy development and helped shepherd series like “The Mick” and “Last Man on Earth.”