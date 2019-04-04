TV News Roundup: YouTube Original ‘Cobra Kai’ Debuts Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, trailers drop for Season 2 of YouTube Original “Cobra Kai” and Netflix’s new teen drama “The Society.”
FIRST LOOKS
The YouTube Original hit series “Cobra Kai” will further channel “Karate Kid” in its second season, premiering on April 24. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will face off again as they recruit students to their opposing dojos, drawing battle lines between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai.
The sophomore season of Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” will air on Paramount Network on June 19 at 10 p.m ET/PT. The trailer shows the Duttons fending off new threats to their home and internal conflicts that may break apart the ranching family. The cast includes Taylor Sheridan, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley.
DATES
Season 3 of the well-manicured dramedy “Claws” will premiere on TNT on June 9 at 9 p.m. Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran and Jenn Lyon star as treacherous manicurists working in Manatee County, Fla. The new season will up the stakes as leader Desna (Nash) expands their business. Nash and Preston will each direct an upcoming episode.
In a teaser trailer, Netflix has announced the new drama series “The Society” will launch on May 10. The 10-episode season follows a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a copy of their hometown without their parents, and they must learn to rule themselves and get back home. The cast includes Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan and Kristine Froseth.
EXECUTIVE NEWS