TV News Roundup: CBS to Air “Big Bang Theory” Special After Series Finale

"The Maternal Conclusion" -- Pictured: Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Leonard is pleasantly surprised when Beverly (Christine Baranski) comes to visit and she's genuinely kind to him, until he finds out the real reason she's there. Also, Denise and Stuart overstay their welcome at the Wolowitz house, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 9 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ÃÂ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Michael Yarish

In today’s TV news roundup, CBS will air a “Big Bang Theory” special after the series finale and Showtime expands “Desus & Mero” to two nights per week this summer.

DATES

Showtime will expand its new late-night talk show “Desus & Mero” to two nights per week starting this summer. The show will air on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. starting May 6 and running through Aug. 5 before going on hiatus for the rest of the season. Upcoming guests on the show include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlize Theron, Amy Poehler, Gabrielle Union, Seth Rogen, Spike Lee, Bill Hader and Regina Hall.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the official trailer for the teen dystopian drama “The Society,” launching May 10. The 10-episode season follows a group of young adults who are mysteriously transported to a mirror image of their rich New England town without their parents. There, they must establish order amongst themselves and figure out how to go back home. The cast includes Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Sean Berdy and Kristine Froseth.

Related

SPECIALS

CBS will air “Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell” after the series finale of “The Big Bang Theory” on May 16 at 9:30 p.m. Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco will take viewers behind the scenes of the longest-running multicam comedy in history in a 30-minute retrospective. The two stars will share their favorite memories from the series and revisit some of the most memorable stories from the 12-year run.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Natalie Vandergast has been promoted from senior director of home entertainment to vice president of consumer products at Crown Media Family Networks, the company announced today. In her elevated role, she will continue to lead physical and digital home entertainment distribution and navigate the expansion of Crown Media’s recently launched publishing business, Hallmark Publishing, across ebooks, audiobooks and paperback.

After working at Travel Channel from 2000-2010, Matthew Butler has rejoined the company as general manager. He will oversee the development, production, scheduling and overall operations of the network, in addition to leading the strategic growth of the audience and brand. A Discovery veteran, Butler recently was a member of the executive team that launched Destination America and American Heroes Channel.

