TV News Roundup: Carol Burnett to Reprise Her Role in ‘Mad About You’ Revival

In today’s TV news roundup, Carol Burnett will guest star on Spectrum’s “Mad About You” revival, and Hulu announces the second season premiere date for “Shrill.”

CASTING

Melissa George (“De Son Vivant,” “The First,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), Logan Polish (“The Astronaut Farmer,” “Margot”) and Gabriel Bateman (“Child’s Play,” “Annabelle,” “Lights Out,” “Benji”) will join Justin Theroux in Apple TV Plus‘ adaptation of “Mosquito Coast.” George will play Margot, the wife of Allie (Theroux); Polish will star as Dina, Margot and Allie’s teenage daughter; and Bateman will star as Charlie, Margot and Allie’s son. The series (based on the novel of the same name by Paul Theroux) follows Allie, an idealist who uproots his family to Latin America. Neil Cross created the series and wrote the first episode with Tom Bissell; Cross will also serve as showrunner. Rupert Wyatt will direct the first episode as well as executive produce alongside Cross, Ed McDonald, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Bob Bookman.

Shannon Boodram, Melissa McCarty, Sloane Glass, Dylan Landon and Sequoia Blodgett have been cast as Los Angeles and New York based correspondents for “Central Ave,“ Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury‘s daily 30-minute series. This team of correspondents join Julissa Bermudez (“106 & Park”) and former Olympic track star Sanya Richards-Ross, who co-host the day & date series. FOX will air the show for a five-week preview in daytime, early fringe, access, primetime and late night slots on eight of its top stations: WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles, WTTG Washington, KRIV Houston, WAGA Atlanta, KSAZ Phoenix, WJBK Detroit and WFTC Minneapolis.

Carol Burnett will reprise her role as Jamie’s mother Theresa Stemple in “Mad About You.” The Spectrum Originals revival series premieres with the first six episodes on Nov. 20 and the final episodes air on Dec. 18. “Mad About You” is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser star and executive produce alongside executive producers Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, Matthew Ochacher and showrunner Peter Tolan. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.

DATES

ABC’s 11th annual pre-CMA Awards special, “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again,“ will air Nov. 12. Hosted by Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America,” the hour-long special provides an intimate look at the country singer’s life with never before seen footage and testimonies from fellow country musicians including Bobby Bones, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Hunter Hayes, among others. “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again” is executive produced by John R. Green and Janice Johnston. Monica Escobedo is the senior editorial producer.

“Power” will return with its five final episodes Jan. 5, Starz announced. Following the jaw-dropping midseason finale, the five episodes of the extended 15-episode season promise to answer the question “who shot Ghost (aka James St. Patrick)?” as the show comes to a close in the new year. Watch the trailer below.

Season 2 of “Shrill” will premiere Jan. 24 on Hulu. Starring Aidy Bryant, the second season follows Annie (Bryant) who, after facing her demons in the first season, realizes she may have made some a hasty decisions like quitting her job, clearing the air with her mother and jumping into a relationship. Along with Bryant, “Shrill” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, showrunner Ali Rushfield, Lindy West, Andrew Singer of Broadway Video and Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Prods. View some of the first images from the upcoming season below:

CBS will begin its holiday programming Nov. 28 with “The Thanksgiving Parade on CBS.” From there, the network will feature its regular holiday programs and classic titles, including “Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” on Nov. 29; “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire,“ “Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe” and “The Story of Santa Clause” on Nov. 30; “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” on Dec. 2; “The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” on Dec. 15; “I Love Lucy Christmas Special” on Dec. 20; and the 21st annual “A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel” on Dec. 22.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled the trailer for Jeff Garlin’s upcoming special “Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago.” The comedian and star of “The Goldbergs” brings viewers on a trip down memory lane, with some detours into the personal lives of the audience, a tale about his few hours in jail and enough donuts to last a lifetime in his hour-long special filmed in his hometown on the 37th anniversary of his comedy debut. “Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago” will launch globally on Netflix Nov. 12.



Netflix also debuted the trailer for its upcoming holiday series “Merry Happy Whatever.“ From Emmy Award-winning “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Tucker Cawley, the program follows family patriarch Don Quinn (Dennis Quaid), who’s doing his best to balance the stress of the holidays with the demands of his close-knit but eclectic family — and his family doing their best to manage him. Wwhen youngest daughter Emmy (Bridgit Mendler) arrives home from L.A. with a new boyfriend, struggling musician Matt (Brent Morin), Don’s belief that “There’s the Quinn way… and the wrong way” is challenged. Siobhan Murphy, Adam Rose, Hayes MacArthur, Elizabeth Ho and Ashley Tisdale co-star in the comedy that features guest appearances from Garcelle Beauvais and Tyler Ritter. “Merry Happy Whatever” premieres Nov. 28.

BYUtv has released a first look at its annual holiday special “Christmas Under the Stars,“ Variety obtained exclusively. This year’s special features Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning singer John Legend, as he performs several holiday hits including “Silver Bells,” “What Christmas Means to Me” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as a collection of Legend’s original songs, including “All of Me.” Past “Christmas Under the Stars” performers include Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, The Band Perry, Train and Five for Fighting. The special premieres Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET. View the preview below:

In an exclusively obtained clip, Fox has unveiled a new preview of its holiday-themed limited series “The Moodys” starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins. Written by Rob Greenberg, Tad Quill and Bob Fisher, the series follows the Moodys’ youngest child, who returns home to spend Christmas with his dysfunctional family but is met with chaos by his family members who are all hiding secrets from each other. “The Moodys” premieres Dec. 4 on Fox with two back-to-back episodes. Watch the new preview below:

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has commissioned “BLACKBALLED,” the streamer announced today. From the producer responsible for “Girls Trip,” and “Little” Will Packer, the docuseries will focus on the 2014 events surrounding Donald Sterling’s racist rant that shook the NBA and led to the unprecedented movement led by players and coaches to hold racism accountable. The documentary will also feature on-camera interviews from Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, DeAndre Jordan and JJ Redick. “BLACKBALLED” is directed by Michael Jacobs. Will Packer Media executive produces alongside Chris Gary and Ryan Simon, Sam Widdoes and Peter Cambor for District 33, and James Widdoes.