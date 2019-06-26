TV News Roundup: Amazon Drops ‘Carnival Row’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Amazon drops the first official trailer for “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

DATES

August 1 will see the premiere of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” which follows divorced couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa as they figure out their relationship as co-parents and business partners. In the 18-episode season, the real estate experts buy, renovate, and sell SoCal properties for profit as they raise their three kids together.

Season 2 of “Miz & Mrs.” will return to USA Network on August 6. The docuseries follows the A-List lifestyle of married WWE stars Michael Mizanin (The Miz) and Maryse Mizanin, after they trade in the Hollywood Hills for a quiet life in Austin, Texas.

FIRST LOOK

Amazon has released the official trailer for its forthcoming original series “Carnival Row.” Premiering August 30, the series stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological creatures whose homelands were invaded by humans. The pair develop a dangerous affair as the community works to coexist with these immigrant creatures.

FESTIVALS

Independent pilots “Brooklyn Moving Company,” “Currency” and “Her Turf” topped the pitch competition at SeriesFest‘s fifth annual event. “Brooklyn Moving Company,” a musical about furniture movers from Ryan Harrington and Isaac Himmelman, won best comedy pilot, while “Currency,” which is about an immigrant family’s rise to power after a malfunction wipes out all monetary records, won best drama pilot. “Her Turf,” following women who take on male-dominated roles in sports from creators Shantel Hansen and Dean Blandino, won in the digital short series/unscripted pilot category.

“Currency” also won the audience award. “Rainbow Ruthie” from creator Ruthie Marantz, won the multi-hyphenate award; Matthew-Lee Erlbach and Mallory Portnoy’s “Human Interest” took home best digital shorts; “Kwaczala,” from creators Joe Kwaczala, Daniel J. Clark, Liz Maupin, and Caroline Clarkwon won in the late night category; Greg Ash’s “The Gary Gold Story” won the fullscreen select award; and the pitch-a-thon winner was “Bands” from Barrett Schuler.

PROGRAMMING

SYFY’s shark-themed “Off the Deep End Weekend” will feature the premiere of “Zombie Tidal Wave” starring Ian Ziering. Directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, who helmed the “Sharknado” franchise, the film follows the chaos that ensues after a zombie-slinging tidal wave hits a small seaside town. The weekend-long slate of programming, which kicks off with “Zombie Tidal Wave” on August 17, will also air shark-themed classics such as “Zombie Shark” and “Sharktopus.”