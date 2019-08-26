×
TV News Roundup: USA Network Drops ‘Briarpatch’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, USA Network drops the first trailer for “Briarpatch” with Rosario Dawson and Vudu givers viewers a sneak peek of its first original streaming series “Mr. Mom.”

Bravo‘s “Below Deck” will premiere its seventh season on Oct. 7. In the forthcoming episodes, Captain Lee, Kate Chastain (Chief Stewardess), and Ashton Pienaar (Bosun) return as they begin work on a new luxurious yacht in Thailand, tend to their high-maintenance clients, and deal with their own dramatic love triangles. New crew members include Kevin Dobson, Simone Mashile, Courtney Skippon, and more. “Below Deck” is produced by 51 Minds with Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox and Lauren Simms serving as executive producers.

“Long Island Medium” will return to TLC on Oct. 18 as TV personality and medium Theresa Caputo shares her dramatic psychic readings. Celebrity appearances this season include Tatum O’Neal, Wayne Brady, Louie Anderson, Michael Fishman, Bronson Pinchot, Arie & Lauren Luyendyk, Taylor Dayne, and Kate Flannery.

Vudu, Walmart’s streaming platform, has released the trailer for its first original series “Mr. Mom,” premiering Sept. 12. Starring Hayes MacArthur and Andrea Anders (“Young Sheldon”), the show is a modern retelling of the 1980s classic film written by John Hughes and starring Michael Keaton. It will follow married couple Megan (Anders) and Greg (MacArthur) who find themselves at a parenting crossroads when Megan lands her dream job and the pair have to figure out how to continue raising their two kids.

USA Network has dropped the first trailer for Briarpatch ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7.  The mystery-thriller stars Rosario Dawson as a persistent investigator tasked with returning to her hometown to figure out the cause of her sister’s gruesome murder. The new show, created by Andy Greenwald and executive produced by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, will debut on USA Network in 2020. 

Production has begun on Freeform’s new holiday show “Wrap Battle,” a reality competition series in which nine contestants compete to deliver the most impressive DIY wrapping skills, with the winner taking home the grand prize of $50,000. The show will be hosted by comedian Sheryl Underwood, and Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and Wanda Wen will serve as judges.

Terry Hurlbutt has been promoted to VP and executive editor of ABC News Digital. In her new role, Hurlbutt will oversee the editorial operations of ABC’s digital brands, including ABC News, FiveThirtyEight and GMA Digital. She will report to ABC News president James Goldston.

Danya Bacchus is joining CBS Newspath as a Los Angeles-based correspondent, where she’ll provide original reporting for the CBS News’ 24-hour news cycle. Bacchus previously served as a freelance reporter for ABC News in Los Angeles, where she reported on a wide range of national stories.

