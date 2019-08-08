×

TV News Roundup: Bravo Reveals BravoCon Lineup

In today’s roundup, Bravo announces its BravoCon lineup and Netflix rounds out the cast for the drama series “Away.” 

CASTING

Netflix has announced the cast for their original series “Away,” about an astronaut who leaves her husband and daughter to take charge of an international space crew on a dangerous mission. Hillary Swank and Josh Charles, the previously announced leads, will be joined by Talitha Bateman, Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki and Vivian Wu.

AMC announced that Dante, a new character in season 10 of “The Walking Dead,” will be played by Juan Javier Cardenas. Dante is described as rogue and fast-talking and will be a major player in Alexandria’s story this upcoming season.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

The North Fork TV Festival has named Constance Wu as the Ambassador for the Arts recipient. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Greenport Theatre in Greenport, New York.

EVENTS

CBS Consumer Products will re-open the “Beverly Hills 90210” Peach Pit restaurant pop up  on Aug 16. The restaurant will feature a menu inspired by the show. Tickets go on sale Aug. 9.

Bravo is hosting BravoCon Nov. 15-17 in New York City.  More than 70 Bravo stars will be attendance, including those from shows like “Vanderpump Rules,” “Southern Charm,” “Top Chef,” “Shahs of Sunset,” “Million Dollar Listing,” “Married to Medicine,” “Summer House,” “Below Deck” and “The Real Housewives.” “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will film on Friday, Nov. 15. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 13.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Topic announced that Randi Windt will assume the newly created role of vice president, brand partnership and ad sales. She will report to Todd Green, SVP of strategic partnerships & sales for First Look Media.

“We are thrilled to have Randi join our team as we prepare the next phase of our consumer roll out,” said Green. “Randi’s background and expertise in building strategic brand partnerships for prominent media companies will be a great asset in the lead up to our OTT platform and beyond.”

