TV News Roundup: Blythe Danner Joins ‘American Gods’ Season 3

Blythe Danner'The Tomorrow Man' Film Screening, New York, USA - 20 May 2019
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Blythe Danner has joined the cast of “American Gods” and Showtime debuted a trailer for the seventh season of “Ray Donovan.”

CASTING

Blythe Danner has joined the third season of Starz's American Gods in a recurring guest role. She will play a Greek goddess named Demeter who is entangled in an unresolved romance with Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). Danner is set to appear in four episodes that will explore Mr. Wednesday's attempts to convince Demeter to aid his war efforts by being involuntarily committed to a mental institution.

Derek Theler, Beth Riesgraf, Usman Ally, Lamont Thompson, Artur Benson and Aaron Glenane have booked roles on Paramount Network‘s “68 Whiskey, an upcoming one-hour dark comedy that tells the story of a multi-ethnic crew of army medics operating in an Afghanistan base nicknamed “the orphanage.”

INITIATIVES

The Chuck Lorre Foundation (TCLF) has partnered with Donors Choose to support public middle school applied science projects. Donations made between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26 (timed to the season premiere of “Young Sheldon”) will be matched up to $200,000 by TCLF. “On behalf of all of us at ‘Young Sheldon,’ we are honored to continue our support of public school STEM education and teachers by partnering with DonorsChoose.org,” said Chuck Lorre. “Our public school teachers are truly unsung heroes, and it’s shocking that, on average, they spend about $479 of their own money for classroom projects. We hope this matching gift will, in some small way, help teachers and students bring their classroom dreams to life.”

DATES

CBS All Access announced Tell Me a Story will return on Dec. 5.  The second season of the fairytale anthology examines the Pruitt family as they experience romance and terror in Nashville, Tenn. while also featuring princesses from "Beauty and the Beast," "Cinderella" and "Sleeping Beauty." Paul Wesley, Carrie-Anne Moss, Odette Annabelle, Eka Darville, Matt Lauria, Alyn Lind, Ashley Madekwe, Danielle Campbell, Garcelle Beauvais, Caleb Castille and Christopher Meyer are all apart of the Season 2 cast. The show is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime released the seventh season trailer for Ray Donovan, which premieres Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. In the new season, the titular Ray (Liev Schreiber) must confront the dangers of his past and deal with the corruption of NYC mayor Ed Feratti and a ferocious NYPD officer while also continuing his role as the “fixer” for his celebrity clientele.

 

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi announced it has greenlit a new traveling dance competition called "The Sauce." Produced by Thalia Mavros' production company The Front, "The Sauce" stars the celebrity dance siblings Ayo and Teo Bowles. It will follow Ayo & Teo as they stage street dance competitions in 10 cities across America. Spotlighting 22 teams and declaring one winner, the show will focus on the power of dance and the diversity within America's dance culture.

