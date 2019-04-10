TV News Roundup: ABC Sets ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Premiere Dates

In today’s roundup, ABC announces premiere dates for “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” and “When Calls the Heart” returns following Lori Loughlin’s departure.

DATES

“Lucifer” will make its Season 4 debut on Netflix on May 8. In the newest season of the cult-favorite drama, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) has to deal with the return of the original sinner, Eve (Inbar Lavi), as she may be looking for revenge for being tempted out of Eden years ago.

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal,” the new stand-up special from the 30-year comedy veteran, will launch on Netflix on May 21. Sykes will offer a sharp-witted critique on the current political and cultural climate in her first one-hour Netflix comedy special.

ABC will air a two-hour crossover between “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The two episodes will see a beloved Station 19 member land at Grey Sloan after a deadly fire, and Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) will have to work quickly to save the person’s life.

ABC has announced a slate of premiere dates for new and returning series. “The Bachelorette” fans can enjoy a “Bachelorette Reunion” on May 6 at 8 p.m. ET, Hannah Brown’s newest season on May 13 at 8 p.m. ET and the return of “Bachelor in Paradise” on July 29 at 8 p.m. ET; the new crime drama “Reef Break” premieres on June 20 at 10 p.m. ET; game shows “Celebrity Family Feud” returns June 9 at 8 p.m. ET, “The $100,000 Pyramid” at 9 p.m. ET, and “To Tell the Truth” at 10 p.m. ET; “Press Your Luck” returns June 12 at 8 p.m. ET, “Card Sharks” at 9 p.m. ET, and “Match Game” at 10 p.m. ET; the new season of “What Would You Do?” debuts May 6 at 9 p.m.; Stephen Curry’s mini-golf competition “Holey Moley” premieres on June 20 at 8 p.m. ET followed by Ayesha Curry’s cooking show “Family Food Fight” at 9 p.m. ET.

After cutting ties with star Lori Loughlin after the college admissions scandal, Hallmark Channel‘s longest-running primetime series “When Calls the Heart” will return with two new episodes of its sixth season on May 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This will mark the show’s return after season six was put on hold following Loughlin’s arrest.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix’s new psychological horror series “Chambers,” starring Uma Thurman, will premiere on April 26. The show follows a young heart attack survivor (Sivan Alyra Rose) as her life becomes consumed by the sinister mystery behind the heart donor who saved her life. The cast includes Tony Goldwyn, Lilliya Reid, Nicholas Galitzine and Kyanna Simone Simpson.