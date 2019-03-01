×
TV News Roundup: Ava DuVernay’s Central Park Five Series Gets New Title, First Trailer

CENTRAL PARK FIVE
CREDIT: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix gives a first look at Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” and Seth Rogen joins the “Twilight Zone” reboot.

CASTING

Seth Rogen will star in an episode of the upcoming “Twilight Zone” reboot by executive producer Jordan Peele on CBS All Access. The comedian will lend his talents to the previously announced star-studded cast, including Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Ginnifer Goodwin, Greg Kinnear, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn and Steven Yeun.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the first look at “When They See Us,” a limited series about the Central Park Five case, directed and co-written by Ava DuVernay. The four-part series will debut on May 31 and explore the 25-year story of the five black and brown boys accused of a rape they didn’t commit. The cast will include Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood and Christopher Jackson.

DEVELOPMENT

MGM Television has made a deal with creative duo Will Scheffer and Mark Olsen, the helmers of HBO’s “Big Love” and “Getting On,” to adapt T.C. Boyle’s novel “The Tortilla Curtain” as a premium series. Published in 1995, the book takes a darkly comedic look at immigration through the lens of a liberal white couple and an undocumented Mexican couple involved in a hit-and-run accident.

