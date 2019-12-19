×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: OWN Releases Teaser for Ava DuVernay’s ‘Cherish the Day’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ava DuVernay
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Ava DuVernay’s “Cherish the Day” gets a first-look teaser, and the Apple TV Plus comedy from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day gets a premiere date. 

DATES

Amazon Studios‘ Russell Peters: Deported” premieres Jan. 14. The one-hour stand-up special stars comedian Russell Peters exploring life as a middle-aged father dealing with relationships and health issues. Clayton Peters, Paul Canterna, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson executive produce alongside Peters. See a sneak peek below:

Apple TV Plus“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) premieres Feb. 7. The nine-episode comedy series follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment Venture and Ubisoft produce.

FIRST LOOKS

OWN released a first-look teaser for its forthcoming anthology drama “Cherish the Day, created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay. Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) and Alano Miller (“Underground”) star as a couple who’s relationship is followed over five years in the course of the first season. “Cherish the Day” premieres in February 2020.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jae H. Chang was promoted to senior vice president, South East Asia and Korea Sales division, of Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. “We look forward to Jae successfully growing our business in the region in his new role during this time of great opportunity for content distribution,” said Jeffrey Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. Chang will relocate to Singapore and continue to report to Warner Bros. International Television Distribution president Robert Blair.

United Talent Agency signed journalist Bret Baier in all areas. “In our current political climate, objective and respected voices in news media are more important than ever,” said Jay Sures, co-president, UTA. “We are thrilled to work with Bret, one of the most watched figures in news, a journalist who takes great responsibility in his reporting and platform each day.” Baier served as the anchor and executive editor of Fox‘s “Special Report With Bret Baier.

More TV

  • Ava DuVernay

    TV News Roundup: OWN Releases Teaser for Ava DuVernay's 'Cherish the Day'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Ava DuVernay’s “Cherish the Day” gets a first-look teaser, and the Apple TV Plus comedy from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day gets a premiere date.  DATES Amazon Studios‘ “Russell Peters: Deported” premieres Jan. 14. The one-hour stand-up special stars comedian Russell Peters exploring life as a [...]

  • 'The Clearing' Podcast Set for TV

    'The Clearing' Podcast Set for TV Adaptation by Chernin Entertainment, WRPCO

    True crime podcast “The Clearing” is set to be adapted as a TV series by Chernin Entertainment and Weimaraner Republic Pictures. The scripted series will revolve around the life of April Balascio, whose story is the focus of the “The Clearing” podcast. Balascio was 40 in 2009 when she reached out to detectives to Ohio [...]

  • HBO Max Developing Julie Plec-Produced Drama

    HBO Max Developing Julie Plec-Produced Drama Based on 'Beach Lane'

    Soon-to-launch streamer HBO Max continues to work to bulk up its originals content library. The WarnerMedia-owned direct-to-consumer platform has set a script development deal for “The Beach,” a one-hour drama based on the book “Beach Lane,” by New York Times bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz. Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith are writing and executive [...]

  • Showtime Survival Drama 'Yellowjackets' Adds Four

    Showtime Survival Drama 'Yellowjackets' Casts Four (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showtime’s survival drama pilot “Yellowjackets” has added four more players to its cast. Ava Allan (“Pretty Little Liars”), Courtney Eaton (“Line of Duty”) Briana Venskus (“Sorry for Your Loss”), and Liv Hewson (“Bombshell”), will all play recurring roles in the pilot, alongside series regulars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy [...]

  • Chris Albrecht

    Chris Albrecht Teams With Legendary for International TV Production Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former HBO and Starz chief Chris Albrecht is teaming with Legendary on a venture designed to produce and finance TV series for the international market. The deal calls for Legendary and Albrecht to form a new, still-unnamed entity that will operate separately from Legendary TV but still have access to Legendary’s production infrastructure and administrative [...]

  • SOUNDTRACK Netflix

    'Soundtrack' on Netflix: TV Review

    Netflix’s new musical drama “Soundtrack,” from “Smash” executive producer Joshua Safran, is a deeply frustrating entry to the genre. Originally pitched as “Mixtape” for broadcast network TV, “Soundtrack” uses a vague framework of “Love songs are good” to have its characters lip-sync existing songs — by artists ranging from Demi Lovato to Joni Mitchell —at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad