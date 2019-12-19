TV News Roundup: OWN Releases Teaser for Ava DuVernay’s ‘Cherish the Day’

In today’s TV news roundup, Ava DuVernay’s “Cherish the Day” gets a first-look teaser, and the Apple TV Plus comedy from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day gets a premiere date.

DATES

Amazon Studios‘ “Russell Peters: Deported” premieres Jan. 14. The one-hour stand-up special stars comedian Russell Peters exploring life as a middle-aged father dealing with relationships and health issues. Clayton Peters, Paul Canterna, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson executive produce alongside Peters. See a sneak peek below:

Apple TV Plus‘ “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) premieres Feb. 7. The nine-episode comedy series follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment Venture and Ubisoft produce.

FIRST LOOKS

OWN released a first-look teaser for its forthcoming anthology drama “Cherish the Day,“ created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay. Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) and Alano Miller (“Underground”) star as a couple who’s relationship is followed over five years in the course of the first season. “Cherish the Day” premieres in February 2020.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jae H. Chang was promoted to senior vice president, South East Asia and Korea Sales division, of Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. “We look forward to Jae successfully growing our business in the region in his new role during this time of great opportunity for content distribution,” said Jeffrey Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. Chang will relocate to Singapore and continue to report to Warner Bros. International Television Distribution president Robert Blair.

United Talent Agency signed journalist Bret Baier in all areas. “In our current political climate, objective and respected voices in news media are more important than ever,” said Jay Sures, co-president, UTA. “We are thrilled to work with Bret, one of the most watched figures in news, a journalist who takes great responsibility in his reporting and platform each day.” Baier served as the anchor and executive editor of Fox‘s “Special Report With Bret Baier.“