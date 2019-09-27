×
TV News Roundup: CW Releases First Look at Brandon Routh as Superman in ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover

CREDIT: CW

In today’s TV News roundup, the CW has released the first image of Brandon Routh as Superman in the upcoming crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and Freeform’s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” sets its premiere date.

DATES

Freeform‘s “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” will premiere Jan. 16. Josh Thomas, the creator, writer, and executive producer, will star as Nicholas, a neurotic 20-something who is dealing with his father’s unexpected death alongside his half-sister (Kayla Cromer) who’s on the autism spectrum. Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte also serve as executive producers, with David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon Television. Watch a trailer for the new series below:

Rachael Ray‘s “30-Minute Meals” will return to the Food Network on Nov. 9. During each episode, the Emmy-winning host gives viewers cooking help with step-by-step instructions in addition to ingredient prep. Come midnight on Nov. 9, viewers will also be able to watch the show digitally from the Food Network Kitchen app, which will include all ten episodes of the new season.

FIRST LOOKS

The CW has released the first image of Brandon Routh as Superman in the network’s upcoming “Arrowverse” crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”  Routh, who will also play Ray Palmer, The Atom and Clark Kent in the special episodes, dons the classic red and blue Superman fit in the promotional image. The five-part crossover between “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Black Lightning” and “Batwoman” will begin airing on Dec. 8.

RENEWALS

Food Network has picked up a 13-episode second season of primetime series “Supermarket Stakeout.Hosted by Alex Guarnaschell, the reality competition series features competing chefs who are tasked with negotiating bags of groceries out of unsuspecting shoppers before making dishes for a rotating panel of judges. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere March 2020.

